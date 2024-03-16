Indian navy in high seas standoff with Somali pirates

Suspected pirates onboard a hijacked bulk carrier fired on its warship the Indian navy said. They are demanding the pirates surrender.

In December, the Maltese-flagged Ruen was hijacked by Somali pirates. The situation escalated further this week.

The Indian navy released footage on social media Saturday that it said depicted pirates onboard the Rune opening fire on its warship.

It has called on the pirates to surrender and release the vessel and any civilians they may be holding, a spokesperson said without providing further details.

India deployed several ships to the waters of Somalia in December, and in January its troops boarded a Liberian-flagged vessel to rescue the crew being held captive by pirates.

Increased piracy off Somalia

The Ruen, however, remains under the control of the hijackers and is suspected to have around 18 crew members aboard.

Before the hijacking of the Ruen on December 14, no cargo vessel had been successfully boarded by Somali pirates since 2017.

The EU Naval Force warned Thursday that the Ruen has moved from the Somali coast into international waters and could be used as a "mothership" to carry out further attacks.

The reemergence of Somali piracy comes as Iran-backed Houthi rebels from Yemen target commercial ships in the Red Sea, disrupting traffic headed for the Suez Canal.

Attacks by Somali pirates on vessels were at a peak between 2010 and 2015, but they have declined amid patrols by US and other allied naval forces.

lo/sms (Reuters, EFE)