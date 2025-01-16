Indian Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan stabbed at Mumbai home

Khan's team said he underwent surgery and was in a stable condition. His wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and their children were unharmed.

Indian Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was admitted to hospital for surgery after being repeatedly stabbed in what was believed to have been a robbery attempt at his home in Mumbai, his public relations team said.

His wife, Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, said she and the couple's two children were fine. A female employee was meanwhile attacked and was receiving treatment, police said.

What do we know about the incident?

The 54-year-old Bollywood actor lives in Mumbai's upscale Bandra neighborhood with his wife and two sons. Police said the attack "appears to be a robbery attempt," adding that the perpetrator had been identified and a search was currently underway.

Since the attack last night, there has been a heavy police presence at Khan's residence. Several Indian news agencies carried footage of officers carrying out investigations.

Police are conducting an investigation into the incident Image: Sujit Jaiswal/AFP/Getty Images

The doctors said Khan was "on the path to complete recovery" after surgery.

"He sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine. Surgery was performed to remove the knife and also repair the leaking spinal fluid," said Nitin Dange, one of the doctors operating on Khan.

Incident shocks stars, politicians

Wishes and prayers for his recovery poured in from members of the film industry and other celebrities.

"Shocked and saddened to hear about the attack on Saif sir. Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery and good health," actor NT Rama Rao Jr. said on X.

Others expressed concern over the security breach.

"If such high-profile people with [high] levels of security can be attacked in their homes, what could happen to common citizens?" Clyde Crasto, spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party, wrote on X.

Khan has appeared in around 70 films and television series in his career, some of which he has also produced.

He is the son of cricketer Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore.

tg/rmt (AFP, Reuters)