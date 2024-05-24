India undergoes heat wave during parliamentary elections
Shortly before voters head to the polls for the final stages of the general election, an extreme heat wave has hit northwest India. Schools are closed, and voter turnout is falling.
Waiting for cooling water
The Indian weather service warns of a "severe heat wave." Temperatures of up to 47.4 degrees Celsius (117.3 degrees Fahrenheit) were measured in the suburb of Najafgarh in the capital, New Delhi. There is a huge rush to a fresh water tanker for the residents. The extreme heat can be dangerous for the elderly, small children and people with chronic illnesses.
Cooling down with water wherever possible
The temperatures make it all but impossible to concentrate. New Delhi has shortened the school year by a few days and has ordered the closure of all schools. In addition to the Delhi region, the states of Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan are also experiencing extreme temperatures.
Shade in front of the polling station
The heat wave has hit in the final phase of India's parliamentary election. Voters such as these in the Howrah district can only try to protect themselves from the heat while they wait in line at polling stations. Observers say the extreme heat is one reason for a decline in voter turnout. In phase five, roughly 7% fewer voters have participated than in the earlier phases of this year's elections.
'No Water, No Vote'
Amritsar, a city of millions in the state of Punjab, is located about 30 kilometers (20 miles) from Pakistan's border. Women there are protesting with empty buckets for a better water supply, shouting: "No water, no vote." Observers have not ruled out the possibility that the extreme weather conditions will have an impact on the outcome of the Indian parliamentary elections.
Heat waves are becoming more severe
Sprinkler systems on roads offer a brief cooling off in Jaipur, the capital of the Indian state of Rajasthan, in the northwest of the country. Although hot summers are not uncommon in India and record temperatures are often reached in May, long-term studies show that climate change has led to heat waves that are more frequent and more intense.
Water for elephants
Instead of the usual two to three days of heat, sustained high temperatures are expected for over 10 days this month in India's northwest, says Soma Sen Roy, a scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The elephants in New Delhi's zoo also need a cool shower in temperatures of around 47 degrees Celsius.
Air conditioning in the back seat
Sufficient hydration and cooling are necessary to avoid heatstroke during such a heat wave. In New Delhi, traders sell air conditioners by the roadside. Getting them home where they're needed can be a challenge.
Weather chaos throughout the country
In the shade of a bridge, people and animals seek shelter from the scorching heat in the dry riverbed of the Yamuna. While the north and west of India are suffering from extreme temperatures, the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala are being hit by heavy rainfall. In addition, violent storms in parts of the country have led to 16 deaths in the financial metropolis of Mumbai.