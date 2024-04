Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims to modernize India and elevate it to a significant geopolitical player, skillfully navigating between various power blocs. What's driving his agenda? Our guests: Walter Lindner (former Ambassador to India); Joel Sandhu (Gppi); Miriam Prys-Hansen (Giga-Institute)

Image: DW

Walter J. Lindner is an ex-German Diplomat. He was ambassador of Germany to India from 2019-2022.

Image: DW



Joel Sandhu is head of global dialogue and facilitation at the Global Public Policy Institute (GPPi) in Berlin.

Image: DW



Miriam Prys-Hansen is Lead Research Fellow at the German Institute for Global and Area Studies (GiGa).