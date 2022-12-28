  1. Skip to content
Chandrababu Naidu presses his hands together in front of his face in a gesture of greeting
Chandrababu Naidu (left) plans major campaign rallies throughout 2023Image: Saikat Paul/Pacific Press/picture alliance
PoliticsIndia

India: Several killed in stampede at political rally

Roshni Majumdar
34 minutes ago

Police reported multiple deaths after a stampede broke out at a rally in India's Andhra Pradesh state. The crowd was waiting for the former state leader N. Chandrababu Naidu to address his supporters.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LVi9

At least seven people have died in a stampede at a rally  in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, police officials said.

Massive crowds gathered to hear the address of N. Chandrababu Naidu, the leader of the main opposition party of the state, who previously served Andhra Pradesh's chief minister.

Members of the crowd pushed each other as Naidu arrived for the rally in the town of Kandukur, which lies in the coastal district of Nellore.

In addition to seven people who lost their lives, several others have been injured and taken to the hospital, according to  the police.

Naidu hopes to return to power in 2024

Naidu has been holding campaign rallies in the state with the aim of returning his party to power in state elections in 2024. He said the vote would be his last if his party, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), didn't win.

The politician, who is 72-years-old, was the chief minister of the state from 2014 until 2019, until he lost to his rival Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The vote marked a humiliating defeat for Naidu's party in 2019, which won very few seats after years of being in power.

Reddy is the leader of the regional YSR Congress Party, which is currently in power in the state. He is also the son of one of the most popular state leaders in Andhra Pradesh, Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, who died in a helicopter crash in 2009.

What happened during the stampede?

A stampede occurs when a group of people suddenly start running in one direction. Some people tried escaping by jumping into a nearby drainage canal, Indian media outlets reported.

But persons died in the process as several others leapt on top of them.

Naidu canceled his appearance and announced around $1,000 (10 lakh rupees) as compensation to the relatives of persons who died.

