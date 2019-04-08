 India: Rebels kill lawmaker in roadside bomb attack ahead of national election | News | DW | 09.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

India: Rebels kill lawmaker in roadside bomb attack ahead of national election

Two days before India's national election, rebels have killed a politician from Prime Minister Modi's party. The rebels claim to be defending farmers and indigenous groups; they often stage attacks ahead of elections.

Maoist rebel attack in Chhattisgarh, India (picture-alliance/AP Photo/KK Production)

A state legislator for India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and four others were killed in a roadside bomb attack carried out by Maoist militants in India on Tuesday, two days before the country is due to start voting in a national election.

Police said BJP legislator Bhima Mandavi, his driver and three of his state bodyguards were killed in a "massive" explosion in a remote part of Chhattisgarh state, some 340 kilometers (211 miles) from the state's capital, Raipur.

Chhattisgarh is a restive central state where Maoist rebels have been pursuing an armed insurgency for decades.

Read more: Arundhati Roy: 'We're up against a fascist regime in India'

"According to our preliminary investigation, five people have died," said P. Sundar Raj, the state's police deputy inspector general for anti-Maoist operations. "It was a powerful IED [improvised explosive device] blast. It left a crater on the ground."

Watch video 03:26

India elections: Are Prime Minister Modi's days numbered?

Modi criticizes attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who hails from the same party as the slain state legislator, condemned the strike.

"My tributes to the security personnel who were martyred," he posted on Twitter. "The sacrifices of these martyrs will not go in vain."

A history of political attacks

The rebels often call for a boycott of polls as part of their campaign against the Indian state, and have previously timed strikes to coincide with elections.

During the last national election in 2014, they killed seven police in a landmine attack.

The year before, 25 politicians from the Congress party were murdered in Chhattisgarh in an ambush on their convoy during regional polls.

Read more: How has India's economy fared under PM Narendra Modi?

There are armed insurgencies in at least nine Indian states, from Kashmir in the north to the jungles in the country's interior, creating risky conditions for party officials and their candidates during campaigning.

Maoist groups are believed to be present in at least 20 other Indian states, but they are most active in a forested section of the country dubbed the "red corridor," which encompasses the states of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

The rebels say they are fighting for landless farmers, the poor and indigenous communities. They claim to have thousands of fighters and control territory in several Indian states.

Watch video 04:34

Kashmir conflict fuels militant extremism

law/msh (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

How has India's economy fared under PM Narendra Modi?

Given PM Narendra Modi's mixed track record on economy, it's unclear whether his party will be able to replicate in 2019 the landmark electoral success it achieved in 2014. A setback at the polls remains a possibility. (08.04.2019)  

Arundhati Roy: 'We're up against a fascist regime in India'

In an interview with DW, renowned novelist and social activist Arundhati Roy talks about the recent arrests of leftist intellectuals in India, accusing PM Modi's government of "overturning" the country's constitution. (03.09.2018)  

India struggles to fend off Maoist menace

The latest deadly Maoist attack on security forces in Chhattisgarh state is a grim reminder of the government's failure to address the security challenges the rebels continue to pose. Murali Krishnan reports. (26.04.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter Registration

DW Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

India elections: Are Prime Minister Modi's days numbered?  

Kashmir conflict fuels militant extremism  

Related content

Indien Narendra Modi Werbekampagne Make In India

How has India's economy fared under PM Narendra Modi? 08.04.2019

Given PM Narendra Modi's mixed track record on economy, it's unclear whether his party will be able to replicate in 2019 the landmark electoral success it achieved in 2014. A setback at the polls remains a possibility.

India elections: Are Prime Minister Modi's days numbered? 05.04.2019

In India's upcoming elections, Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the man to beat. But some key issues have dented his popularity. Women, farmers and young students are among the demographic groups unsatisfied with the job he's doing.

Narendra Modi

India shoots down satellite, becomes 'space superpower' 27.03.2019

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has claimed his forces shot down a low-earth satellite in a pre-planned test. Such capabilities raise fears of a weaponization of space at a time of rising tension with Pakistan.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  