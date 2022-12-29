India probes cough syrup maker over Uzbekistan child deaths

Uzbekistan's Health Ministry has linked the death of at least 18 children to the cough syrup made by Indian drugmaker Marion Biotech.
According to the ministry, the syrup was contaminated with toxic substances including ethylene glycol, a chemical used in the preparation of antifreeze.
Delhi said Indian investigators took samples of the syrup, known as Dok-1 Max, for forensic analysis. Indian authorities laid out on Thursday specifications to regulate the sale of ethylene glycol from the end of March.
Seven local employees of the company were dismissed after the Uzbek investigation and "disciplinary measures" were taken against some specialists, Samarkand said.
Second Indian pharma scandal in 2 months
In October, Indian drugmaker Maiden Pharmaceuticals was accused of making several toxic cough and cold remedies.