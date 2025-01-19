India: Police arrest suspect in stabbing of Bollywood star

The arrest came days after Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his home in Mumbai. Police say the suspect is a Bangladeshi national who entered India illegally.

Indian police in Mumbai on Sunday arrested a 30-year-old suspect in the stabbing of Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan.

"Primary evidence suggests that the accused is a Bangladeshi citizen and after entering India illegally he changed his name," senior police officer Dixit Gedam told a press conference.

The suspect, who was arrested on the outskirts of Mumbai, was working with a domestic help agency after coming to the city five or six months ago, Gedam said, adding that police would seek the suspect's custody for further investigation.

According to police, initial evidence suggested the suspect entered Khan's home with the intention of theft.

Bollywood shocked by attack

Khan was stabbed six times at his home in Mumbai on Thursday in an attack that shocked the country's film industry. It also raised concerns over the lack of security in Mumbai, a city home to many Bollywood actors.

The 54-year-old suffered stab wounds to his spine, neck and hands, doctors said. A female employee at Khan's home was also injured in the attack.

The actor, who underwent surgery, is out of danger, his doctors said, and has left the hospital.

Khan, who is also a film producer, has starred in about 70 films and television series and has won many awards for his roles, including seven Filmfare Awards. He is the son of former Indian cricket captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi and Bollywood actress Sharmila Tagore.

dh/nm (AP, Reuters)