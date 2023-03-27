India: Parliament adjourned amid pro-Rahul Gandhi protest

For over a month, Congress has been pointing out Prime Minister Narendra Modi's close relationship with Adani and demanded an investigation into the industrialist.
"I have been disqualified because the prime minister… is scared of the next speech that is going to come on Adani. I will continue to ask the question – what is the prime minister's relationship with Mr Adani?" asked Rahul Gandhi at a press conference on Saturday.
Sentenced for defamation
Rahul Gandhi was sentenced for a comment he made in 2019, when he asked why "all thieves have Modi as [their] common surname."
His remarks were seen as a dig against Modi who has won two elections since then.
Members of the government filed a criminal defamation case against Gandhi, alleging that his words were insulting.
The Congress leader faces several other defamation cases and a money-laundering case that has been snaking its way through India's glacial legal system for more than a decade.