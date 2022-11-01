  1. Skip to content
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the site of a suspension bridge collapse in Morbi town in the western state of Gujarat, India
Modi was the top elected official of Gujarat, where the bridge collapsed, for 12 years before becoming prime ministerImage: REUTERS
CatastropheIndia

India: Modi visits Morbi bridge collapse site

3 hours ago

Prime Minister Modi inspected the collapsed bridge in Morbi town in Gujarat state and talked to rescuers. Nine people have been arrested over the incident that claimed over 130 lives.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Iunm

Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi visited the site of a deadly bridge collapse on Tuesday, as divers continue to search for victims' bodies two days after the tragedy.

The incident, which occurred in Modi's home state of Gujarat, claimed the lives of at least 134 people on October 30. Some 47 were children.

A 150 year-old relic of British colonial rule, the pedestrian bridge in the town of Morbi had only been re-opened for four days following six months of renovations. At the time of the incident, the bridge was packed with people celebrating the Diwali holiday.

On Tuesday, Modi watched a dozen divers searching through the dark water at the accident site. 

He spoke to some of the rescuers and also visited injured people at a hospital.

Police officers among the arrested

Nine people have been arrested on homicide charges, three of whom are local police officers who are accused of failing to control crowding.

Officials in Morbi said on Monday that the structure had not yet been issued a safety certificate following the refurbishment done by local firm Oreva. Managers from Oreva were also among those arrested.

CCTV footage captured how cables snapped on the popular tourist spot, as hundreds of people plunged into the water and dozens were left clinging to the twisted debris.

Nine arrested after India bridge collapse

The bridge split in the middle with its walkway hanging down.

Authorities said the structure collapsed under the weight of hundreds of people. 

The bridge has been repaired several times in the past and many of its original parts have been replaced over the years.

lo,es/ar (AP, AFP)

People stand in line to fill containers with water from public water pumps in Kyiv Monday

Ukraine updates: Klitschko says power, water back in Kyiv

Conflicts1 hour ago
