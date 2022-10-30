India: Dozens dead in Gujarat bridge collapse

Hundreds of people were on the historic suspension bridge when it fell into a river. The structure had only just reopened to the public after months of repair work.

At least 60 people were killed when a pedestrian bridge in the western Indian state of Gujarat collapsed on Sunday evening, according to local media and officials.

Dozens more people are believed to be critically injured and some are still missing.

What we know so far

"A rescue operation is underway," Gujarat state minister Brijesh Merja said. "There are reports that several people have suffered injuries. They are being rushed to hospitals.''

At least 350 people were on the 230-meter (745-foot) bridge across the Machhu River in the town of Mobi at the time of the incident, local reports said.

The Press Trust of India news agency quoted officials as saying the structure gave way because it could not handle the weight.

Footage broadcast by local TV channel Zee News showed dozens of people clinging to cables as emergency teams tried to reach them.

Footage from the scene showed people clinging to the partly submerged bridge while others tried to swim to safety Image: AA/picture alliance

The historic bridge was built in the 19th century during British rule. It reopened to the public just days ago after being closed for six months of renovation work.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in his home state of Gujarat for a three-day visit, called for rescue teams to be mobilized quickly and said compensation would be given to the families of the dead.

Modi also said he was "deeply saddened by the tragedy."

nm/jcg (Reuters, AFP, AP)