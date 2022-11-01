  1. Skip to content
Ruins of a pedestrian bridge in Gujarat, India
CCTV showed how the bridge snapped in twoImage: REUTERS
CatastropheIndia

India: Modi to visit bridge collapse site

14 minutes ago

Prime Minister Modi was traveling to his home state of Gujarat to meet with victims' families. Nine people have been arrested over the incident that cost 134 lives.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Iunm

Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi was on his way to visit the site of a deadly bridge collapse on Tuesday as divers continue to search for vicitims' bodies.

The incident, which occured in Modi's home state of Gujarat, claimed the lives of at least 134 people on October 30. Some 47 were children.

A 150 year-old relic of British colonial rule, the pedestrian bridge in the town of Morbi had only been re-opened for four days following six months of renovations. At the time of the incident, the bridge was packed with people celebrating the Diwali holiday.

Nine arrested

Nine people have been arrested on homicide charges, three of whom are local police officers who are accused of failing to control crowding. Officials in Morbi said on Monday that the structure had not yet been issued a safety certificate following the refurbishment done by local firm Oreva.

Managers from Oreva were among those arrested.

CCTV footage captured how cables snapped on the popular tourist spot, as hundreds of people plunged into the water and dozens were left clinging to the twisted debris.

Nine arrested after India bridge collapse

es/ar (AP, AFP)

People stand in line to fill containers with water from public water pumps in Kyiv Monday

Ukraine updates: Klitschko says power, water back in Kyiv

Conflicts2 hours ago
