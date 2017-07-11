India: Hospital fire kills 13 COVID patients

A fire broke out in a hospital treating coronavirus patients in western India, killing 13 patients early Friday, officials said.

India is currently battling a devastating spike in COVID-19 infections.

What we know about the fire

The fire started in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital in the Virar area on the outskirts of Mumbai;

It reportedly broke out at around 3 a.m. local time (2130 UTC) and has been put out since;

Of the 17 patients inside, 13 died, fire department official Morrison Khavari told AFP;

Four patients requiring oxygen were moved to nearby hospitals;

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Hospitals at breaking point

Major hospitals in India have been putting up notices saying they have run out of room for more patients as medical oxygen and beds become scarce.

India reported 332,730 new COVID infections on Friday, taking the country's total past 16 million cases since the pandemic began, according to the Health Ministry. In the past 24 hours, the death toll also jumped by a record 2,263.

COVID: India's health system under strain as virus crisis deepens Surging infections The image shows relatives of a patient mourning outside a hospital in Ahmedabad city. India reported a record 234,692 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Experts say the harrowing trend of rising infections can be traced to two factors — extremely virulent mutations of the original virus, and the country's lax approach to restrictions on daily life to slow the spread of infection.

COVID: India's health system under strain as virus crisis deepens Shortage of oxygen Several Indian states have reported a severe shortage of medical oxygen, while hospitals across the country are struggling to provide patients sufficient beds. On Sunday, Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhi was facing an acute shortage of oxygen. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked state governments to source medical oxygen from industrial plants.

COVID: India's health system under strain as virus crisis deepens Crematoriums under pressure Funeral centers are also struggling to dispose off the rising number of dead bodies and workers are working more than 14 hour shifts to handle the rising number of dead bodies. On Friday, Delhi reported 141 COVID-related deaths — the highest single day fatality count since the beginning of the pandemic.

COVID: India's health system under strain as virus crisis deepens Lack of hospital beds Hospitals in most major cities are struggling to accommodate all COVID patients. In some places, reports suggest that patients with a severe form of COVID-19 are facing difficulties to secure an intensive care unit (ICU) bed. On Sunday, the Delhi government said that about 1,500 oxygen-equipped beds will be functional within a day or two at two sports complexes and a government school.

COVID: India's health system under strain as virus crisis deepens Relatives scout for medicines and oxygen Amid the virus surge, state governments appealed for additional supplies of oxygen and treatment drugs. The federal government said special trains would transport oxygen tankers to needy states, and that oxygen use for industrial purposes would be limited. Meanwhile, the shortages are forcing some people to purchase critical drugs and oxygen from the black market. Author: Ankita Mukhopadhyay (New Delhi)



On top of the massive surge in COVID cases, India’s healthcare system has been hit by a series of disasters.

Friday's fire came two days after 22 COVID-19 patients died at another hospital in the same state due to an oxygen leak. Last month, a fire at a Mumbai clinic killed 11.

fb/rt (AFP, AP, Reuters)