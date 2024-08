India's top court has ordered a national task force of doctors to make recommendations on safety to be established. It comes after the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata sparked nationwide protests.

India's Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that a nine-member task force should be set up to map out regulations governing safe work spaces for doctors.

The decree came days after the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor that led to protests across the country.

More to follow...

