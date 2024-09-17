  1. Skip to content
India: Atishi to take over as Delhi's new chief minister

September 17, 2024

The Aam Aadmi Party has said Atishi will take charge as Delhi’s chief minister. Incumbent Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to officially resign on Tuesday.

https://p.dw.com/p/4khPE
Atishi, seen along CPI leader D Raja and AAP leader Sanjay Singh during the 2nd Day of "Pani Satyagrah" against the Haryana Government at Bhogal, Jangpura on June 22, 2024 in New Delhi, India.
Atishi (left) will take over as Delhi's chief ministerImage: Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times/Sipa USA

Delhi Education Minister Atishi is set to take over as the new chief minister of India's national capital territory, the ruling Aam Aadmi party announced on Tuesday, two days after incumbent Arvind Kejriwal said he was resigning. 

Kejriwal, who is a critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, made his decision to step down known in a public address on Sunday after he was granted bail by the country’s supreme court on Friday. 

He had been imprisoned for months over allegations of his party taking kickbacks in exchange for liquor licenses.

"We had called a meeting, in which it was decided that Atishi would be given the responsibility of chief minister till the next elections in Delhi," senior AAP leader and Minister Gopal Rai told the media. 


More to follow.

dvv/sms