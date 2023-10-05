India: At least 14 dead, 100 missing in Sikkim flash flood

Rescue operations are underway in northeast India after flooding from a Himalayan glacial lake wreaked havoc.

At least 14 people have been killed and over 100 others are missing following a deadly glacial lake burst in northeast India, officials said on Thursday.

The Lhonak lake in the Himalayan state of Sikkim burst its banks after heavy rainfall on Wednesday, triggering a flash flood, in the latest deadly weather event in South Asia's mountains.

Several villages were flooded, impacting the lives of 22,000 people.

There have been warnings of landslides and disruption to flights as more rain is expected over the next two days in parts of Sikkim and neighbouring states

Damaged infrastructure impedes rescue efforts

Officials said that rescue operations were being hindered by washed out bridges and fast flowing rivers.

Fourteen bridges were severely damaged or collapsed, local media reported, citing authorities.

"The search operations are being undertaken under conditions of incessant rains, fast-flowing water in Teesta river, roads and bridges washed away at many places," news agency Reuters quoted a defense spokesperson as saying.

On Wednesday, the Indian army reported that 23 of its soldiers were missing following the flooding, although one of the missing troops has since been found alive, the army said.

Footage from Indian broadcasters showed collapsed houses and submerged vehicles as flood water surged into built-up areas.

Meanwhile, the country's weather department has warned of landslides and disruption to flights as more rain is predicted over the next two days in parts of Sikkim and the surrounding states.

