India: At least 14 dead, 100 missing in Sikkim flash flood

October 5, 2023

Rescue operations are underway in northeast India after flooding from a Himalayan glacial lake wreaked havoc.

https://p.dw.com/p/4X8eM
Indian army personnel conduct a search operation for missing soldiers in north Sikkim
Indian army personnel conduct a search operation in north SikkimImage: India's Ministry of Defence/AFP

At least 14 people have been killed and over 100 others are missing following a deadly glacial lake burst in northeast India, officials said on Thursday.

The Lhonak lake in the Himalayan state of Sikkim burst its banks after heavy rainfall on Wednesday, triggering a flash flood, in the latest deadly weather event in South Asia's mountains.

Several villages were flooded, impacting  the lives of 22,000 people.

Picture of a truck on top of a submerged building
There have been warnings of landslides and disruption to flights as more rain is expected over the next two days in parts of Sikkim and neighbouring statesImage: Prakash Adhikari/AP Photo/picture alliance

Damaged infrastructure impedes rescue efforts

Officials said that rescue operations were being hindered by washed out bridges and fast flowing rivers.

Fourteen bridges were severely damaged or collapsed, local media reported, citing authorities.

"The search operations are being undertaken under conditions of incessant rains, fast-flowing water in Teesta river, roads and bridges washed away at many places,"  news agency Reuters quoted a defense spokesperson as saying.

On Wednesday, the Indian army reported that 23 of its soldiers were missing following the flooding, although one of the missing troops has since been found alive, the army said.

Footage from Indian broadcasters showed collapsed houses and submerged vehicles as flood water surged into built-up areas.

Meanwhile, the country's weather department  has warned of landslides and disruption to flights as more rain is predicted over the next two days in parts of Sikkim and the surrounding states.

India floods fueled by climate change, rapid development

dvv/kb (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

 

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on his way to a gathering of the European Political Community
Live

Europe security summit: Leaders meet in Granada amid tension

PoliticsOctober 5, 2023
