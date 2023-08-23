India: 26 killed in railway bridge collapse

More than two dozen people in northeastern India have died after a bridge they were working on collapsed. The bridge had been under construction for more than two years.

At least 26 laborers on a railway bridge crossing a ravine in India's Mizoram state died when the structure collapsed on Wednesday.

The Indian Express newspaper quoted a policeman saying "many others" were missing.

What officials are saying

"Deeply saddened and affected by this tragedy," Mizoram chief minister Zoramthang, who uses only one name, said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. "I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured."

"Sending gratitude to the people who have come out in large numbers to help with rescue operations," Zoramthang said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said rescue operations were underway. Police said there were some 40 workers at the site when the accident happened.

He added that he was "pained" by the accident and offered his "condolences to those who have lost their loved ones", his office said on X.

The government has already said it will pay some $2,400 to the next of kin of those killed.

Wider worries about transport safety

The bridge has been under construction for nearly two years.

There have long been concerns about India's transport infrastructure, after major disasters on the country's bridges and highways. A colonial-era bridge in Morbi, in the western state of Gujarat, collapsed in October last year, killing at least 132 people.

A suspension bridge in India's poorest state, Bihar, collapsed in June killing one person.

Mizoram lies on India's border with Myanmar, in the far eastern part of India. The bridge is near Sairang, a town around 20 km (12 miles) from the state capital Aizwal and links the city with the rest of India.

rc/fb (AFP, Reuters)