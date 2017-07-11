India: 11 die after being electrocuted at religious parade

At least 11 people died after being electrocuted during a religious parade in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

The accident, which also left several people injured, took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning in a town in the eastern district of Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu.

The area is known for its heritage temples and architecture.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered 2 lakh rupees (or €2,450; $2,610) to the victim's relatives.

"I hope those injured recover soon," Modi wrote on Twitter.

What do we know about the accident?

Devotees of a Hindu temple gathered for a parade around midnight on Wednesday. The deadly incident happened after decorations of their pickup truck carrying the idol, or the chariot, struck an overhead high-voltage cable around 3.00 a.m. local time (2130 GMT), according to local media reports.

At least seven people died on the spot after being electrocuted, according to local media outlets.

Two children were also among those who died, according to the Indian Express newspaper and the New Delhi Television Channel.

Around 15 people were injured and taken to hospitals, police said. At least three of those who were injured suffered burn injuries, an officer told the Associated Press.

It is common for devotees to throng around chariots at processions during Hindu festivals, with the Jagannath Rath Yatra in the eastern state of Odisha being among the largest processions in the world.

