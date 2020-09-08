In Good Shape - Fitness

You'll find the answers in this week’s In Good Shape:

Test your fitness level

With this fitness test from the German Athletics Association, you can find out how your strength, endurance and agility are doing. With just a few pieces of equipment, you can start right away at home.

Vegetarian protein for muscle building

Proteins are the building blocks for muscle fibers and tissue. They make you full and also support the immune system. Proteins are found in meat but there are also good, meat-free alternatives.

Fighting fitness myths with facts

What are the benefits of short sports sessions? Are sore muscles a good or bad sign? And what is the best sport for losing weight? Three experts tell us what’s fact and what’s fiction.

Just how much salt is in our sweat?

When we sweat, we lose a bit of salt with every drop. But how much exactly? And do we sweat out just as much salt in the gym as in the sauna? Two people take the sweat test.

What causes muscle cramps?

When it's hot outside and the sweat is flowing, some people have problems with muscle cramps. But salt and water loss are not the only reasons for the painful phenomenon.





Fitness training for triceps

With this simple exercise from fitness trainer Aurelia Damann you can train your triceps for strong upper arms.





