  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warRussia's war in UkraineIndonesia
ConflictsGlobal issues

IISS military think tank says 'more dangerous decade' likely

February 13, 2024

A British military think-tank warns that tensions around the world signal "what is likely to be a more dangerous decade." It pointed to flashpoints in Ukraine, Gaza and the South China Sea.

https://p.dw.com/p/4cLIp
Smoke and flames rise from an explosion during a fire at a military training ground in the Kirovske district
The IISS said an "era of insecurity" was resetting the global defence-industrial landscapeImage: Stringer/REUTERS

With major wars being waged on multiple continents, the world is facing "what is likely to be a more dangerous decade," a British military think-tank said on Tuesday.

"The current military-security situation heralds what is likely to be a more dangerous decade, characterized by the brazen application by some of military power to pursue claims," the International Institute for Strategic Studies said in its annual Military Balance report.

The report cited Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Israel's war against Hamas militants in Gaza and Beijing's growing assertiveness in the South China Sea.

But it also pointed to rising tensions in the Arctic, North Korea's pursuit of nuclear weapons and the rise of military juntas in the Sahel region of Africa as contributing to a "deteriorating security environment."

Global military spend increases

The report found that global military spending grew by 9% to in 2022 to reach $2.2 trillion (€2 trillion).

It said the United States and Europe are ramping up missile and ammunition production after decades of underinvestment because they now face an "era of insecurity" exemplified by the war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the report noted that Iran's influence in conflict zones has increased as it supplies missiles to the Houthis in Yemen and drones to Russia.

China had also demonstrated "increased power-projection capacity," it added.

"While Western defense spending is rising and plans to revamp equipment are ongoing, we reflect on the challenges including those set by Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, China's military modernization and events in the Middle East," said IISS chief executive Bastian Giegerich.

More to follow...

zc/rc (AFP, AP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A group of migrants stand on the edge of Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas. The border crossing is a mass of barbed wire.

Migration and Russia's war seen as the big threats to global security

Migration and Russia's war seen as the big threats to global security

A survey for the 2024 Munich Security Conference shows people fearing climate-change-driven migration ahead of the threat from Russia. However, they are also worried about cyberattacks and the impact of AI.
PoliticsFebruary 12, 2024
A woman has her face painted as the EU flag during a festival outside the European Parliament in Brussels, Sunday, May 26, 2019

EU's tough challenges in 2024: Trump, Russia and more

EU's tough challenges in 2024: Trump, Russia and more

Whether it's Russia's war on Ukraine, a possible Donald Trump comeback or changes to the bloc's own policies, the EU has a lot on its plate in the coming year.
PoliticsJanuary 1, 2024