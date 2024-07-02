  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
HaitiRamadanUkraine

Idris Uwaisu

Skip next section Stories by Idris Uwaisu

Stories by Idris Uwaisu

Nkeiruka Onyejeocha and Svenja Schulze cut a red ribbon at the opening of the Migration Resource Center

Germany and Nigeria: New advice center for regular migration

Germany and Nigeria: New advice center for regular migration

Germany and Nigeria have established a new migrant resource center on the outskirts of Abuja.
BusinessFebruary 7, 2024
A pile of sandals and a group of Nigerian adults standing in front of a school

Nigeria: Kidnappings in Abuja spark new fears

Nigeria: Kidnappings in Abuja spark new fears

The latest spate of kidnappings in Abuja is a source of worry to many residents who are demanding for action.
SocietyJanuary 19, 2024
Nairobi | Unterricht mit Maske in Nairobi

Coronavirus: Africa faces a second wave

Coronavirus: Africa faces a second wave

The number of new coronavirus cases in Africa is rising sharply, and experts are talking of a second wave.
HealthDecember 23, 2020
The 77 Percent Abuja

Street Debate: How #ArewaMeToo shed light on sexual abuse

Street Debate: How #ArewaMeToo shed light on sexual abuse

DW speaks to the northern Nigerian women who took to social media to talk about sexual abuse.
SocietyOctober 7, 2019
Cartoon - Buhari fighting Boko Haram

Change of strategy needed to defeat Boko Haram

Change of strategy needed to defeat Boko Haram

The resurgence of Boko Haram attacks in Nigeria has raised concerns that the jihadist group is far from being vanquished
TerrorismDecember 19, 2018
Former Nigerian Vice President Atiku Abubakar

Nigeria: Atiku Abubakar runs for president once more

Nigeria: Atiku Abubakar runs for president once more

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar's gives the presidency a fifth try.
PoliticsOctober 9, 2018
Show more stories
Go to homepage