Idris Uwaisu
Stories by Idris Uwaisu
Germany and Nigeria: New advice center for regular migration
Germany and Nigeria have established a new migrant resource center on the outskirts of Abuja.
Business
02/07/2024
February 7, 2024
Nigeria: Kidnappings in Abuja spark new fears
The latest spate of kidnappings in Abuja is a source of worry to many residents who are demanding for action.
Society
01/19/2024
January 19, 2024
Coronavirus: Africa faces a second wave
The number of new coronavirus cases in Africa is rising sharply, and experts are talking of a second wave.
Health
12/23/2020
December 23, 2020
Street Debate: How #ArewaMeToo shed light on sexual abuse
DW speaks to the northern Nigerian women who took to social media to talk about sexual abuse.
Society
10/07/2019
October 7, 2019
Change of strategy needed to defeat Boko Haram
The resurgence of Boko Haram attacks in Nigeria has raised concerns that the jihadist group is far from being vanquished
Terrorism
12/19/2018
December 19, 2018
Nigeria: Atiku Abubakar runs for president once more
Former vice president Atiku Abubakar's gives the presidency a fifth try.
Politics
10/09/2018
October 9, 2018
