 Idris Elba stokes speculation of a black James Bond | Americas| North and South American news impacting on Europe | DW | 12.08.2018

Americas

Idris Elba stokes speculation of a black James Bond

Elba set off a storm of speculation on social media with an enigmatic tweet. But a few hours later he appeared to douse the speculation.

Bust shot of Idris Elba wearing a black-on-black tuxedo.

British actor Idris Elba stoked speculation Sunday that he may take over the part of iconic James Bond role after Daniel Craig steps aside.

Elba, who is black, echoed 007, the master spy's, famous introduction line, writing on Twitter, "my name's Elba, Idris Elba."

The 45-year-old Brit made a name for himself starring in the gritty US television drugs drama "The Wire," and then won a Golden Globe for his role as a murder detective in "Luther" before advancing to the big screen.

The son of a car factory worker from a working-class London neighborhood, Elba is now one of Hollywood's most sought-after stars.

He has starred in blockbusters such as "Thor," "Pacific Rim" and "Star Trek," and was nominated for a Golden Globe for playing the title role in "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom."

Rumors swirl around Elba

Bond movie boss Barbara Broccoli reportedly told American film producer Antoine Fuqua recently that "it is time" for a non-white actor to play the suave and debonair spy, according to Britain's Daily Star.

Read more: James Bond fans converge on Austria

Elba's tweet sent his fans into a frenzy of excitement, as rumors swirled that Elba may be named to succeed Daniel Craig after the next incarnation of 007 is filmed in 2019.

But a few hours after his initial tweet, Elba sought to downplay the hoopla with another tweet, "Don't believe the HYPE…" he wrote.

Craig will return to play Bond for the fifth time next year, in an as yet unnamed movie directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Danny Boyle.

Read more Bond actor Daniel Craig auctions Aston Martin

It is expected to be Craig's final performance as 007, having previously starred in "Casino Royale," "Quantum of Solace," "Skyfall" and "Spectre."

Read more: Remembering Roger Moore

bik/rc (AP, AFP)

