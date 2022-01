Montmartre and Sacre Coeur

Paris has many districts but one not to miss is Montmartre. Up on a hill it feels more like a village. Sacre-Coeur Basilica is one of its most famous attractions and to get there, maybe take a ride on the funiculaire Montmartre. After enjoying the views explore the Place du Tertre, the place to go if you want your portrait or caricature taken, or just enjoy the artistic cafes and boutiques.