Walk the streets of London

Buckingham Palace, the London residence of the reigning monarch dating from 1703, is a must see – especially at around 11 o'clock when the Changing of the Guards ceremony takes place. From here, walk down the Mall to Trafalgar Square with its statue of Nelson. Then you can explore Covent Garden maybe watch some street performers before ambling on to Leicester Square, and Chinatown in Soho.