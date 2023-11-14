  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Ukraine
Climate change
CatastropheIceland

Iceland: Earthquake evacuees briefly return home

Jessica Saltz
November 14, 2023

Authorities have permitted Grindavik residents to briefly reenter their homes and gather essentials. Despite seismic activity decreasing over the past days, the risk of a volcanic eruption remains high and a state of emergency stays in effect.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Yo05