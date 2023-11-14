Iceland: Earthquake evacuees briefly return home

CatastropheIcelandIceland: Earthquake evacuees briefly return homeTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheIcelandJessica Saltz11/14/2023November 14, 2023Authorities have permitted Grindavik residents to briefly reenter their homes and gather essentials. Despite seismic activity decreasing over the past days, the risk of a volcanic eruption remains high and a state of emergency stays in effect.https://p.dw.com/p/4Yo05Advertisement