  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Gabon
Extreme weather
Ukraine
Digital WorldGlobal issues

I Compute, Therefore I Am - AI and Human Identity

August 30, 2023

Creativity. Emotions. Artificial intelligence is pushing further and further into primal human domains.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UWHl
Videostill Dokumentation | Ich rechne, also bin ich - Künstliche Intelligenz und menschliche Identität
Image: ZDF

The existential question arises: What actually makes us what we are, when the uniqueness of the human being is challenged?

Videostill Dokumentation | Ich rechne, also bin ich - Künstliche Intelligenz und menschliche Identität
Image: ZDF

For millennia, we humans saw ourselves as the pinnacle of creation, because only we could create art, talk to each other, play chess, throw bombs, vacuum the apartment and so on. But artificial intelligence and robots are increasingly making our apparent uniqueness pale in significance. What, if anything, makes humans unique?

 

Videostill Dokumentation | Ich rechne, also bin ich - Künstliche Intelligenz und menschliche Identität
Image: ZDF

 

Can a computer be creative? And what does it mean for our society when we can no longer tell if we are communicating with a human being or with an artificial intelligence? After all, algorithms can determine our consumer behavior, write volumes of love poems, diagnose cancer, control weapons systems in war and drive cars. 

 

Videostill Dokumentation | Ich rechne, also bin ich - Künstliche Intelligenz und menschliche Identität
Image: ZDF

Filmmaker Volker Strübing explores the relationship between humans and robots. Together with his AI named Thekla, he focuses on core values: What does the simulation of empathy or love mean? Why do we question the validity of a work of art, the moment we learn it was created by a machine? The documentary "I Compute, Therefore I Am" examines which areas we are willing to leave to an AI - and which we feel should belong exclusively to humans. 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SUN 24.09.2023 – 00:02 UTC
SUN 24.09.2023 – 03:30 UTC
SUN 24.09.2023 – 14:30 UTC 
SUN 24.09.2023 – 20:30 UTC
MON 25.09.2023 – 01:15 UTC
MON 25.09.2023 – 05:02 UTC 
WED 27.09.2023 – 17:30 UTC 

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

SUN 25.09.2023 – 09:30 UTC 

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Smoke rises in the sky over the city after a Russian missile strike

Ukraine updates: Russia says drone attacks hit 6 regions

ConflictsAugust 30, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

School children write in a book

Schools in northern Nigeria ending corporal punishment

Schools in northern Nigeria ending corporal punishment

EducationAugust 29, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Young girls practicing skateboarding at a skatepark in New Delhi, India

India's skateboard culture takes off at Delhi park

India's skateboard culture takes off at Delhi park

SportsAugust 30, 202303:06 min
More from Asia

Germany

Police cordon with a police car in the background

German police have new leads in cold cases of slain women

German police have new leads in cold cases of slain women

CrimeAugust 29, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A group of women wearing abayas walking down a street

France: Abaya ban triggers secular laws debate

France: Abaya ban triggers secular laws debate

ReligionAugust 30, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

People stage a protest as they wave the Druze flags in the southern city of Sweida, Syria.

Syria protests: New revolution or economic issue?

Syria protests: New revolution or economic issue?

PoliticsAugust 29, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A burnt tree is silhouetted against a blue sky

Canada: Learning to live with wildfires

Canada: Learning to live with wildfires

CatastropheAugust 28, 202306:43 min
More from North America

Latin America

Opfersuche nach Militärputsch in Chile

Chile: Pinochet victims want transparency and justice

Chile: Pinochet victims want transparency and justice

ConflictsAugust 30, 202301:59 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage