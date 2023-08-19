  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Wildfires
Women's World Cup
CatastropheMexico

Hurricane Hilary: California, Mexico brace for flooding

59 minutes ago

Forecasters say Hilary could bring "potentially catastrophic" flooding when it makes landfall in Mexico's Baja California state. California, meanwhile, is preparing for its first tropical storm in 84 years.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VLOU
A man walks along a street as rain and strong winds hit Cabo San Lucas, Baja California State, Mexico, on August 19, 2023
Hurricane Hilary battered the coast of Mexico as it approached land on SaturdayImage: Alfredo Estrella/AFP

Hurricane Hilary headed for Mexico's Baja California on Saturday as the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) predicted "catastrophic and life-threatening flooding" for the
peninsula and for the southwestern United States.

Early on Saturday, the storm was centered about 235 miles (375 kilometers) west of the southern tip of the Baja peninsula.

It was moving north-northwest at 16 miles per hour (26 kilometers per hour) and was expected to turn more toward the north and pick up speed.

After rapidly gaining power early Friday, Hilary slowed somewhat but remained a major Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 125 miles per hour (205 kilometers per hour), down from 145 miles per hour.

The hurricane is expected to weaken further as it moves toward southern California on Friday, where it would be the region's first tropical storm in 84 years.

Strong winds blow in Los Cerritos community in La Paz, Baja California State, Mexico, during the passage of Hurricane Hilary, on August 19, 2023
The beaches on Mexico's Baja California peninsula are empty as the storm approachesImage: Alfredo Estrella/AFP

Mexico cancels non-essential activities

The Mexican state of Baja California canceled non-essential public activities, through Monday.

Residents and workers in the tourist resort of Cabo San Lucas have put up protective boarding and laid thousands of sandbags as large waves began crashing ashore.

Military personnel were seen patrolling the beach in the city, a popular destination for both Mexican and foreign tourists.

Authorities in Tijuana began setting up temporary shelters and clearing stormwater trains as the hurricane approached. The hilly city is particularly prone to landslides.

"We are a vulnerable city being on one of the most visited borders in the world and because of our landscape," Mayor Montserrat Caballero Ramirez said.

In the neighboring state of Baja California Sur, authorities postponed a large baseball match and closed ports.

"Without being alarmist, we must all take precautions and stock up on water and basic necessities at home, without resorting to panic buying," the state's governor Víctor Manuel Castro Cosio said.

Sandbags at Seal Beach in Los Angeles
Local authorities in southern California handed out sandbags on FridayImage: Damian Dovarganes/AP Photo/picture alliance

Southern California on high alert

In the south of the US state of California, some national parks were closed and Major League Baseball games were relocated in anticipation of extreme weather, the likes of which has not been seen in decades.

Several cities distributed sandbags to protect properties against floodwaters.

"Hilary is expected to weaken to a tropical storm by late Sunday before it reaches southern California," the Miami-based NHC said.

The remnants of hurricanes from Mexico sometimes affect California, but it is rare for cyclones to strike the state with tropical storm intensity.

Heavy rains are also expected to batter the neighboring states of Arizona and Nevada.

NHS Deputy Director Jamie Rhome warned of flood risks in major cities including San Diego, Los Angeles, Palm Springs and Las Vegas.

"If you've got weekend plans, it's probably time to start altering those plans," he said.

mm, zc/wd (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Two first responders help women escape floods in China

Can extreme flooding be prevented?

Can extreme flooding be prevented?

This summer, record rainfall and flooding are inflicting devastating damage globally. Right now, Slovenia and China are among the worst hit. How can we adapt to and prevent flooding as the climate crisis worsens?
Nature and EnvironmentAugust 7, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Civilians gather to join a militia force called the Volunteers for the Defense of Niger (VDN) in Niamey, Niger

ECOWAS delegation arrives in Niger for talks

Politics22 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A woman in Harare walks past a gigantic poster of Zimbabwe's ruling party ZANU PF urging people to vote.

Zimbabwe candidates get set for presidential election

Zimbabwe candidates get set for presidential election

Politics9 hours ago02:58 min
More from Africa

Asia

APBn officials at Cox's Bazar refugee camps

Bangladesh police accused of abusing Rohingya refugees

Bangladesh police accused of abusing Rohingya refugees

Society12 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

An empty prison cell in Eichstadt prison

How German prisons deal with trans inmates

How German prisons deal with trans inmates

Society7 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Part of Inpex Corp.'s onshore natural gas processing facility in Darwin, Australia, on July 24, 2018

LNG supplies: Why Europe is spooked by Australian strike

LNG supplies: Why Europe is spooked by Australian strike

Business7 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Jerusalem, seen from above, with jets flying overhead

Will Saudi envoy to Palestinians overshadow Israel ties?

Will Saudi envoy to Palestinians overshadow Israel ties?

PoliticsAugust 18, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

People line up outside of a local school to register to be evacuated

Thousands of Canadians flee wildfires in north, west

Thousands of Canadians flee wildfires in north, west

Catastrophe11 hours ago01:53 min
More from North America

Latin America

Armed soldiers in camouflage stand in front of a graffiti-covered wall

Ecuador votes in the shadow of violence

Ecuador votes in the shadow of violence

Politics13 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage