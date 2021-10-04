Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
A humanoid robot is a robot based on the general structure of a human being.
This type of robot can run on two legs or have a torso and a human-like face. They are designed to interact with people and can often talk or react to voice commands. This type of robot can also be referred to as an android. This page collates DW content on humanoid robots.
The coronavirus pandemic has transformed regions and entire countries. In the US, people have been fleeing cities like New York and Boston for greener pastures in Vermont. Many businesses are faltering because tourists have been staying away. Some young Iranian hostel owners are trying to stay afloat by moving things online. And a robot in Nairobi is doing its bit in the fight against COVID-19.
Kenya is trying to keep the virus at bay with the help of technology and has introduced a robot to its airport in Nairobi. It's there to check passengers' temperatures and make sure everyone is wearing a face mask — the right way of course, over your mouth AND nose.