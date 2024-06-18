  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Euro 2024KenyaIsrael-Hamas
BusinessEurope

How toxic is the industry behind pesticides?

Louise Osborne
June 18, 2024

Synthetic pesticides are poisonous to the environment. Yet, we need them to grow our crops — at least in conventional, industrial agriculture. Pesticide producers make billions in sales and have lobbied the EU to keep our food systems in place. But how harmful are synthetic pesticides?

https://p.dw.com/p/4h3Kw
Skip next section More on Business from Europe

More on Business from Europe

Leopard 2 battle tanks

Can Europe's defense giants come together?

Business is booming for Europe's biggest defense firms as countries race to rearm. But can they do it efficiently?
BusinessJune 24, 202417:27 min
The CEO of an AI startup stands laughing in the backyard of his company in Berlin.

Making it in Germany: AI expert Han Xiao

Han Xiao is an AI expert who has set up his own IT firm in Berlin. Born in China, he has a keen eye for what it takes to succeed in the German capital.
BusinessJune 7, 202406:06 min
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen blows a kiss to the audience after her speech during a campaign rally

Does the economy matter to the far right?

What role is the economy playing in driving support for far-right parties? This episode of Business Beyond dives in.
BusinessJune 4, 202422:21 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Business from around the world

More on Business from around the world

Erdöllraffinerie in Nigeria

Why Nigeria's largest refinery is importing US oil

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery — the largest in Africa — was supposed to stop Nigeria’s reliance on imported crude oil
BusinessJune 27, 202403:33 min
factory, hat, sunglasses and microscope

What is industrial espionage?

Industrial espionage can be very expensive for many companies. But what is it anyway?
BusinessJune 26, 202401:40 min
Shrimps

Vertical oceans: Singapore's AI shrimps

Shrimp farms have been sprouting up like mushrooms over the past five years in Singapore. Now also using AI.
BusinessJune 21, 202403:17 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

A factory with a closeup of a solar panel system
Image: Terelyu/Pond5 Images/IMAGOImage: Terelyu/Pond5 Images/IMAGO

Transforming Business

It's a race against time and more and more governments and companies are responding with pledges or actions to prevent climate change. This series dives deep to understand just how credible and serious these efforts are.

Go to show Transforming Business