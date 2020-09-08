How Sunlight and Heat Affect Our Health

How do our bodies regulate their temperature?

Our body temperature does not fluctuate much no matter whether it is hot or cold. It has the means to adapt to very different circumstances. But very extreme heat can push us to the limit -- and, ultimately, prove fatal, if we are not careful.

Keeping hydrated when it's hot

You can get headaches or feel faint if you do not stay hydrated when it is hot. It's a common problem. So how much and what should you drink? And why is water so vital to the body?

Going to the sauna is good for you

Studies indicate that going to the sauna regularly is good for your heart and immune system. But you need to follow some rules to ensure that you really do benefit.

(F)actually healthy: Sun protection

Do sunscreens really contain harmful substances? What kinds are there? And do we really need to use sunscreen? We tell you what you need to know about sun protection and avoiding skin cancer.

Treating psoriasis with UV-light

Sunlight helps our bodies to produce Vitamin D, but it can also increase our risk of getting skin cancer. Getting the right dose is essential. The same applies when UV-light is used to treat inflammatory skin conditions, like psoriasis.

Workout: Hip stretches

Fitness instructor Aurelia Damann demonstrates relaxing stretches for the hips.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 16.07.2022 – 09:30 UTC

SUN 17.07.2022 – 00:30 UTC

MON 18.07.2022 – 02:30 UTC

TUE 19.07.2022 – 08:30 UTC

WED 20.07.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

SAT 16.07.2022 – 09:30 UTC

WED 20.07.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3