How Sri Lanka's economic crisis is hitting people's daily lives

Rationed medication

Manel Peiris, a heart patient, is struggling to afford her medication. Earlier, the 68-year-old used to receive medicines from a public hospital for three months at a time. "Now we have to buy them from pharmacies, costing 3,400 rupees (€9.5, $9.5) a month, which I can't afford. So I am only buying for a week at a time. Sometimes my husband has to borrow money or ask for an advance on wages."