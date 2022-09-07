How Sri Lanka's economic crisis is hitting people's daily lives
Millions of Sri Lankans are struggling to secure two square meals a day and afford critical medicines amid the nation's acute economic turmoil.
Unaffordable rice
This woman from Wanathamullah, a neighborhood near the capital Colombo, is struggling to feed her three children and grandchild. After a cooking gas explosion left her injured, her husband left her. She has no steady income and tries to keep the family afloat by doing casual jobs. Even basic foodstuffs like rice have become almost unaffordable for millions of Sri Lankan families.
Protein deficiency
Nilanthi Gunasekera, 49, poses with a handful of dried fish. "Before the economic crisis, we ate well and we served meat or fish to our kids at least three or four times a week. Now fish is out of the reach of our family and so is meat," she said.
How to start over?
Gamage Rupawathi (r), 60, used to have her own fruit shop in Colombo, which enabled her to provide well for herself, her husband (c) and her son (l). But due to the long lockdowns during the COVID pandemic, she had to close it. Now, amid the economic crisis, she lacks the money to reopen the shop.
A cup of tea and two pieces of biscuit
This is the only meal for Gamage Rupawathi's husband on some days. More than a quarter of the island nation's 22 million inhabitants currently have difficulty securing two square meals a day.
Rationed medication
Manel Peiris, a heart patient, is struggling to afford her medication. Earlier, the 68-year-old used to receive medicines from a public hospital for three months at a time. "Now we have to buy them from pharmacies, costing 3,400 rupees (€9.5, $9.5) a month, which I can't afford. So I am only buying for a week at a time. Sometimes my husband has to borrow money or ask for an advance on wages."
Bathing at a public well
"We have a tap water connection but it's very difficult to pay water and electricity bills, in addition to the rising costs of food. So now I bathe at a public well more often in order to save money," says 31-year-old autorickshaw driver Sivaraja Sanjeewan.
'Business is very difficult'
Priyani Dhammika, 53, makes so-called betel stacks to chew. They consist of crushed areca nuts wrapped in tobacco leaves. "Business is very difficult now," she says. The price of the nuts has tripled and the leaves have become as much as eight times more expensive, she points out.
What to cook with?
After burglars stole a gas cylinder and stove, 62-year-old Vidyathipathige Nihal and his family now have to cook with firewood. The demand and price for it have risen sharply due to the shortage of gas.
No help from the state
This former soldier says he can no longer live on his veteran's pension due to high inflation. Financial support from the government is not in sight. Sri Lanka secured a staff-level agreement for a $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) earlier this month, but "this is only the beginning of a long road out of the crisis for Sri Lanka," said an IMF spokesman.
