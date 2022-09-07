 How Sri Lanka′s economic crisis is hitting people′s daily lives | All media content | DW | 08.09.2022

Asia

How Sri Lanka's economic crisis is hitting people's daily lives

Millions of Sri Lankans are struggling to secure two square meals a day and afford critical medicines amid the nation's acute economic turmoil.  

  • Velu C. M. Sivakanthi, 47, shows the only rice her family currently has at her home at Wanathamulla, Colombo, Sri Lanka, August 2, 2022

    Unaffordable rice

    This woman from Wanathamullah, a neighborhood near the capital Colombo, is struggling to feed her three children and grandchild. After a cooking gas explosion left her injured, her husband left her. She has no steady income and tries to keep the family afloat by doing casual jobs. Even basic foodstuffs like rice have become almost unaffordable for millions of Sri Lankan families.

  • Nilanthi Gunasekera, 49, with dried fish in her hand

    Protein deficiency

    Nilanthi Gunasekera, 49, poses with a handful of dried fish. "Before the economic crisis, we ate well and we served meat or fish to our kids at least three or four times a week. Now fish is out of the reach of our family and so is meat," she said.

  • Gamage Rupawathi (R), 60, her husband W. A. Susantha (C), 45, and their son, Krishan Darshana (L)

    How to start over?

    Gamage Rupawathi (r), 60, used to have her own fruit shop in Colombo, which enabled her to provide well for herself, her husband (c) and her son (l). But due to the long lockdowns during the COVID pandemic, she had to close it. Now, amid the economic crisis, she lacks the money to reopen the shop.

  • Gamage Rupawathi, 60, holds a cup of plain tea and two pieces of biscuit

    A cup of tea and two pieces of biscuit

    This is the only meal for Gamage Rupawathi's husband on some days. More than a quarter of the island nation's 22 million inhabitants currently have difficulty securing two square meals a day.

  • Manel Peiris, 68, poses in her kitchen

    Rationed medication

    Manel Peiris, a heart patient, is struggling to afford her medication. Earlier, the 68-year-old used to receive medicines from a public hospital for three months at a time. "Now we have to buy them from pharmacies, costing 3,400 rupees (€9.5, $9.5) a month, which I can't afford. So I am only buying for a week at a time. Sometimes my husband has to borrow money or ask for an advance on wages."

  • Sivaraja Sanjeewan, 31, takes a bath at a public well

    Bathing at a public well

    "We have a tap water connection but it's very difficult to pay water and electricity bills, in addition to the rising costs of food. So now I bathe at a public well more often in order to save money," says 31-year-old autorickshaw driver Sivaraja Sanjeewan.

  • Priyani Dhammika, 53, poses with her son while making betel stacks

    'Business is very difficult'

    Priyani Dhammika, 53, makes so-called betel stacks to chew. They consist of crushed areca nuts wrapped in tobacco leaves. "Business is very difficult now," she says. The price of the nuts has tripled and the leaves have become as much as eight times more expensive, she points out.

  • Vidyathipathige Nihal, 62, poses at his home

    What to cook with?

    After burglars stole a gas cylinder and stove, 62-year-old Vidyathipathige Nihal and his family now have to cook with firewood. The demand and price for it have risen sharply due to the shortage of gas.

  • Retired soldier Saman Priyantha, 51, poses with his prosthetic leg

    No help from the state

    This former soldier says he can no longer live on his veteran's pension due to high inflation. Financial support from the government is not in sight. Sri Lanka secured a staff-level agreement for a $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) earlier this month, but "this is only the beginning of a long road out of the crisis for Sri Lanka," said an IMF spokesman.


Read also

Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa speaks during the opening ceremony of the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday Nov. 1, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. (Andy Buchanan/Pool via AP)

Sri Lanka: Deposed ex-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa returns from exile 02.09.2022

The former president fled in July after thousands of protesters stormed his home and office over economic conditions. Now Gotabaya Rajapaksa has returned to Colombo.

Sri Lanka: Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as president amid political turmoil

Sri Lanka: Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as president amid political turmoil 21.07.2022

The new president will need to lead the island nation out of a deep political, economic and humanitarian crisis that toppled the previous leader. However, Wickremesinghe faces widespread public opposition.

Delegates attend the opening session of the eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) in Tunisia's capital Tunis on August 27, 2022. - Japan opened the Africa investment conference seeking to counter the influence of rival China which has steadily grown its economic imprint on the continent. It takes place amid a complex international environment caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Some 30 heads of state and government are expected to attend the event at a time when the import-dependent North African nation is grappling with a deepening economic malaise. (Photo by FETHI BELAID / POOL / AFP) (Photo by FETHI BELAID/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Japan ramps up aid to Africa to weaken China's grip on continent 06.09.2022

Tokyo has announced an ambitious multibillion-dollar program of economic assistance to Africa, in a bid to counter Beijing's growing economic and political influence.

A protester shouts slogans as army soldiers arrive to remove protesters from the site of a protest camp outside the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Sri Lanka troops break up protesters' camp as new PM appointed 22.07.2022

Sri Lankan armed forces have moved to dismantle the main camp set up by anti-government protesters in the Sri Lankan capital, Colombo. Hours later, an ally of the Rajapaksa family was tapped as prime minister.