How Much Energy Does It Take To Extract Fossil Fuels?

Before fuel arrives at gas stations, the oil has been pumped 2km up to the surface and transported via pipeline or ship to a refinery, where it's heated to over 400°C and chemically separated.

A process that involves a significant loss of energy.

Finding space for solar panels

To achieve an emissions-neutral future, the world will need a lot more photovoltaic systems than we have today. But space is in short supply. So where exactly can we put our solar panels?

Are solar storms a threat to terrestrial technologies?

This week's Tomorrow Day viewer's question comes from Rodrigo in Ecuador.

E-fuels the key to climate-neutral flying

Fossil fuels damage the climate with their CO2 emissions. A lot of countries have decided to ban new combustion-engine cars as of 2025. Sustainable "e-fuels" could help to reduce CO2.

Autonomous buses in Bavaria

Driverless subway trains are old hat, but self-driving buses are still fairly rare. It’s unclear if they can navigate the uncertainties of urban environments. A trial in a small town in Bavaria should help answer many of the open questions.

