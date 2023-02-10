  1. Skip to content
Golf von Mexiko - Hurrikan «Isaac» legt Ölproduktion lahm
Image: picture-alliance/dpa/British Petroleum Handout

How Much Energy Does It Take To Extract Fossil Fuels?

1 hour ago

Before fuel arrives at gas stations, the oil has been pumped 2km up to the surface and transported via pipeline or ship to a refinery, where it's heated to over 400°C and chemically separated.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NHJJ

A process that involves a significant loss of energy. 

 

Also on Tomorrow Today:

 

Südafrika | Solarenergie | Solarpark bei Lamberts Bay
Image: Schalk van Zuydam/AP Photo/picture alliance

Finding space for solar panels

To achieve an emissions-neutral future, the world will need a lot more photovoltaic systems than we have today. But space is in short supply. So where exactly can we put our solar panels?

 

 

 

Are solar storms a threat to terrestrial technologies?

This week's Tomorrow Day viewer's question comes from Rodrigo in Ecuador.

 

 

Deutschland | Inbetriebnahme eFuel-Forschungsanlage am KIT
Image: picture-alliance/dpa/M. Murat

E-fuels the key to climate-neutral flying

Fossil fuels damage the climate with their CO2 emissions. A lot of countries have decided to ban new combustion-engine cars as of 2025. Sustainable "e-fuels" could help to reduce CO2.

 

 

Autonomous buses in Bavaria

Driverless subway trains are old hat, but self-driving buses are still fairly rare. It’s unclear if they can navigate the uncertainties of urban environments. A trial in a small town in Bavaria should help answer many of the open questions.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 11.02.2023 – 03:30 UTC
SUN 12.02.2023 – 21:30 UTC
MON 13.02.2023 – 05:30 UTC
MON 13.02.2023 – 15:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

MON 13.02.2023 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3 

