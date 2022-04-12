How magic mushrooms change the brain of people with depression

Magic mushrooms appear to make the brain more interconnected, according to a study published in Nature Medicine on Monday. This gives us clues as to why psilocybin, the psychedelic compound, has shown antidepressant effects in the past.

Philosopher's stones

Psilocybin is a natural substance present in more than 200 species of mushrooms, most of them from the Psilocybe genus. It can induce a change in perception, with hallucinations and euphoria. The effects may last up to 6 hours.

Shrooms are quite safe if you know how to distinguish them from other similar-looking poisonous mushrooms, and if you know how much to take. They appear not to cause addiction.

Still, people can experience "bad trips” and even panic reactions.

There is growing evidence for the antidepressant effects of psilocybin therapy.

Common antidepressants take quite a long time before they take effect, whereas the benefits of psilocybin seem to begin right after taking a few doses and are long lasting. The new study gets us closer to understanding the mechanisms behind it.

More interconnected brain

A group led by British psychologist and neuroscientist Robin Carhart-Harris published the findings on Monday in Nature Medicine.

"An experience with one of these drugs can be among the most profound of the whole of your life”, said Carhart-Harris in a TEDx Talk in 2016.

With fMRI scans, doctors can see which brain regions are active in a patient.

The study analyzed the functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) of patients with depression from two previous independant clinical trials using psilocybin therapy. Simply put, fMRI is a brain scan where the active regions light up.

They found that in patients with depression under the psilocybin treatment, their brains appeared to be more interconnected than before the treatment. This means that regions of the brain that had more connectivity within themselves before, now were more connected with each other.

A way to understand this better could be to think of the brain as a big city and the connections as traffic. In people with depression, some brain regions or networks seem to have too many connections inside them, like traffic excessively accumulating in individual neighborhoods. This means that traffic is not flowing between neighborhoods so much but rather staying where it is, as if there were almost no routes open connecting them.

After taking psilocybin, these patients' mental city traffic started flowing more between neighborhoods, and the traffic dispersed over the whole city brain. This is, at heart, what was shown in this study.

Psilocybin could help establish more neural pathways between brain regions

"The increased functional connection could correspond to a described subjective increased flexibility and emotional relaxation", said Matthias Liechti, Professor of Clinical Pharmacology at the University Hospital Basel, in Switzerland. It's worth noting that Liechti is a consultant for New York based psychedelic medicine startup MindMed.

Still a long road ahead

Although it is still not fully understood how psilocybin works, this study is important because it helps explain why it may be helping patients with depression. It also suggests that the popular "it rewires your brain" thought could be somehow true and that psilocybin's antidepressant effects come from a "global increase in brain network integration,” as it said in Carhart-Harris's study.

The positive effects of psilocybin and other psychedelic drugs like LSD and ayahuasca are not limited to depression, though. They have also shown promising results for treating anxiety, obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and abuse of substances like nicotin and alcohol.

In Germany there is an ongoing phase 2 trial, the EPIsoDE study, with 144 patients with treatment-resistant major depression, investigating the effects of psilocybin compared to a placebo.

Although current evidence is still limited to small clinical trials, the results for psilocybin's benefits, safety and efficacy in the treatment of depression and other mental disorders are encouraging.