How Indian fashion inspires the world

January 27, 2024

Saris, sneakers, and luxurious fabrics. Part two of our feature celebrates the global triumph of Indian designers and shows why the traditional textile industry is the pride of the world's most populous country.

Indian fashion is as diverse, promising, and dazzling as the subcontinent itself. By 2030, the world's most populous country could be one of the three largest economies in the world. The era of Western aesthetics, long dictated by the British, is over. Young Indian designers are all the rage worldwide. They combine great craftsmanship with visionary ideas.

Indian fashion designer Raul Mishra and Models wearing his Haute Couture fashion
Image: DW

Designer Rahul Mishra has just been celebrated in Paris. His latest collection at the Spring/Summer 2024 Haute Couture Week was a success. The Indian designer is a regular guest at prestigious fashion industry events. We met Rahul Mishra exclusively behind the scenes at his show in Paris last summer and in his workshop just outside Delhi.

Precious Indian silk
Image: DW

The textile industry is the country's national pride and is historically interconnected with India's struggle for independence to a large extent. Mahatma Gandhi's fight for India's independence is associated with home-woven fabric. To this day, people in the country talk about the thread that brought freedom. The spinning wheel is still a symbol in the middle of the Indian flag.

Indian Fashion Queen Ritu Beri
Image: DW

During an exclusive visit to the home of India's Fashion Queen Ritu Beri in Delhi, she explains the importance of the textile and fashion industry for India's self-confidence and progress to this day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently convened a commission with the country's most important designers to promote the country's image worldwide through Indian fashion.

