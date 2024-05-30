How do we solve the climate crisis? | Flipping the Script

PoliticsEurope
How do we solve the climate crisis? | Flipping the ScriptMay 30, 2024
Advertisement
But there's also been protest by a very different group: European farmers went on strike, alarmed by strict EU regulations that threaten business. So, how do we solve the climate crisis? This question we ask Justine, a young farmer from Belgium and Britney, a Spanish climate activist ahead of the European elections in June.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
FRI, 07.06.2024: 03:30 UTC
FRI, 07.06.2024: 10:30 UTC
FRI, 07.06.2024: 16:30 UTC
FRI, 07.06.2024: 22:30 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -4