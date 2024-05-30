How do we solve the climate crisis? | Flipping the Script

Young people across Europe are taking to the streets: For the last few years, activists from groups like Fridays for Future or Extinction Rebellion have been demanding more climate action.

But there's also been protest by a very different group: European farmers went on strike, alarmed by strict EU regulations that threaten business. So, how do we solve the climate crisis? This question we ask Justine, a young farmer from Belgium and Britney, a Spanish climate activist ahead of the European elections in June.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

FRI, 07.06.2024: 03:30 UTC

FRI, 07.06.2024: 10:30 UTC

FRI, 07.06.2024: 16:30 UTC

FRI, 07.06.2024: 22:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -4