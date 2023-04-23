  1. Skip to content
How Cultural Destruction Erases History

60 minutes ago

When the Taliban blew up the Buddhas of Bamiyan in 2001, it sent shock waves around the world. But they were far from the first to deliberately destroy cultural artifacts. Arts Unveiled investigates why iconoclasts strike again and again.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RVxW
Destroyed Buddha-Statues in Bamiyan | Projection of original Buddha
Image: Xinhua/imago images

In March 2001, the Taliban blew up the Buddha statues in Afghanistan's Bamiyan Valley—which stood up to 53 meters high. Despite international protests, the monuments, which are listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, could not be saved. Since 2021, the Taliban have been back in power and no one knows if history will repeat itself in this matter. Some want to save culture, others destroy it. We got to the bottom of why and how iconoclasts have been trying time and again for millennia - for religious, ideological or political reasons - to break power structures and attempt to erase memories.

Great Sphinx of Gizeh with Chephrenpyramid
Image: Bildagentur-online/McPhoto-BBO/picture alliance

In ancient Egyptian time, pictures and mementos of pharaohs were destroyed or noses of statues cut off. There are omissions in many images from the Roman Empire. The heads were removed from several Greek statues, and naked male sculptures were also not welcome. First the genitals were removed, later on they were covered with the famous "fig leaf". Not only religion stirs up feelings of hatred, but also politics. In the French Revolution of 1789, people manned the barricades for freedom and more rights and toppled the statues of absolutist kings.

USA | Removal of a memorial to the Confederates
Image: Steve Helber/AP Photo/picture alliance

In recent history, the frustration of the "Black Lives Matter" movement has been directed against racism and its historical models - which prompted the removal of several statues of Southern generals. But there are alternative ways of dealing with this dilemma.

Berliner artist duo Various & Gould covering Bismarck statue with coloured skin
Image: DW

The Berlin artist duo Various & Gould used papier-mâché to give a statue of German Chancellor Otto von Bismarck, under whose government Africa was divided into colonies, a darker skin color.

G7 summit: Leaders talk China, Zelenskyy arrives in Japan

Conflicts3 hours ago

Conflicts3 hours ago
