Gönna Ketels | Akanksha Saxena

05/28/2024 May 28, 2024

On social media, crystals are being hyped as a cure for all sorts of ailments, and for beauty and spiritual purposes. Consumers hope to gain all sorts of benefits. But what's life like for the adults and children sourcing the crystals? We investigate the crystal hype and discover that behind the shiny surface, there is a ruthless, profit-driven web spanning the globe.