Hope after Loss

Michael Wetzel
June 14, 2024

Nothing prepares us for the devastating loss of a loved one. The grief is overwhelming. And it doesn’t go away quickly. Some say it never will.  But sometimes women successfully turn their grief into action. They do something meaningful that not only transforms their own lives, but possibly the lives of many others.  HER presents three of them.

Skip next section About the show

About the show

HER Women in Asia Banner

HER - Women in Asia

A series that tells the stories of women from Asia who are breaking stereotypes and voicing their opinions loud and clear. In each episode, three women share their perspectives on universal and existential topics.

Go to show HER - Women in Asia