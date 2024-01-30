Hong Kong: Push to tighten national security laws

The Hong Kong government wants to pass new laws this year, building on the national security law imposed by Beijing since 2020.

Hong Kong officials confirmed Tuesday the government has started a process to pass new, tighter security laws this year.

These will build on the national security law imposed by Beijing in 2020.

"I must stress that the Basic Law Article 23 legislation must be done... as soon as possible," city leader John Lee said.

Academics, business people and activists have said the prospect of new laws targeting espionage, state secrets and foreign influence, known as Article 23, could have a deep impact on Hong Kong.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...

tg/jsi (AFP, Reuters)