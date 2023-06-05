  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Climate change
Law and JusticeHong Kong

Hong Kong court overturns conviction of journalist Bao Choy

44 minutes ago

Choy had been accused of making false statements to access vehicle registration records for a documentary. The film covered the 2019 attack on pro-democracy protesters.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SBfs
Bao Choy greets supporters after being cleared by Hong Kong's top court.
Bao Choy won an appeal quashing her conviction related to work on her investigative documentary in a rare court ruling upholding media freedom in the territoryImage: Louise Delmotte/AP Photo/picture alliance

Hong Kong's top court overturned the conviction of journalist Bao Choy on Monday. She had been accused of making false statements to access vehicle registration records for a documentary covering the 2019 attack on pro-democracy protesters.

Monday's ruling cannot be appealed any further.

The assault, which took place on July 21, 2019 in the northern Yuen Long district, involved over 100 individuals wearing white T-shirts and armed with sticks and poles, resulting in violent clashes with bystanders, journalists, and protesters.

'It's really difficult for Hong Kongers to continue Tiananmen remembrance': DW's Phoebe Kong reports (04.06.2022)

What was the case about?

Choy, who worked for local broadcaster RTHK, had obtained vehicle ownership data from video footage for the documentary titled "7.21 Who Owns the Truth." It had won the Chinese-language documentary award at the Human Rights Press Awards in 2021. 

However, in 2021, Choy was fined HK$6,000 ($765 or €715) by a court for making false statements to acquire the vehicle ownership records. Choy had pleaded not guilty.

That ruling had sparked outrage among local journalists over the city's shrinking press freedom.

In its written judgment, the Court of Final Appeal acknowledged a "substantial and grave injustice" done to Choy by wrongly inferring that she knowingly provided false statements.

An important ruling for investigative journalism

Outside the court, Choy emphasized the significance of the ruling for investigative journalism and the constitutional protection of press freedom and freedom of speech. 

"Over the last few years, we might have found that many things have disappeared quietly. But I believe our beliefs in our hearts can't be taken away that easily. No matter I win or lose today, the persistence(demonstrated) over the last few years is already a meaningful thing," she said.

During the appeal, Choy's lawyer, Derek Chan, argued that the app only provided three options, and Choy selected "other traffic and transportation matters."

The other available options were "transport-related legal proceedings" or the "sale and purchase of a vehicle." Chan also contended that the prosecution failed to consider media freedom, which is safeguarded under the city's mini-constitution.

In 2021, a lower court convicted Choy, stating in her ruling that "the regulations are not intended to allow the public to obtain vehicle particulars without limitations" and that "interviewing and reporting are not related to traffic and transport purposes."

A five-judge bench at the apex court decided unanimously to overturn the conviction. "There is no reason... that bona fide journalism should be excluded" in the definition of the third choice, they said in a statement.

tg/kb (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Police officers take away a citizen in the Causeway Bay neighborhood on the eve of the 34th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre.

Tiananmen anniversary: Taiwan hopes for future 'without fear' in China

Tiananmen anniversary: Taiwan hopes for future 'without fear' in China

On the 34th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown, Taiwan's president voiced hope that China's youth will soon be able to freely express themselves. More than 20 people were detained at a vigil in Hong Kong.
Politics12 hours ago
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

An image released by Russian state media showing damage to a house in Donetsk after an alleged strike by Ukraine

Ukraine updates: Russia says attack in Donetsk thwarted

Conflicts20 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A view from Nigeria's Lagos city as people continuing their daily lives in crowded area

Venice Architecture Biennale focuses on Africa

Venice Architecture Biennale focuses on Africa

Culture23 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Rescuers work at the site of a train collision in Balasore district

Is India doing enough to make train travel safe?

Is India doing enough to make train travel safe?

Politics22 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Football fans with German flags and face paint in 2014

How patriotic can Germans be?

How patriotic can Germans be?

SocietyJune 4, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

French President Emmanuel Macron and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in Algiers

France-Algeria relations: What does the future hold?

France-Algeria relations: What does the future hold?

PoliticsJune 4, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

A man walks toward livestock in the Saudi desert.

How prepared is the Middle East for extreme heat waves?

How prepared is the Middle East for extreme heat waves?

Nature and EnvironmentJune 3, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during the 20th Shangri-La Dialogue summit in Singapore

US defense chief slams China over rejected military talks

US defense chief slams China over rejected military talks

PoliticsJune 3, 2023
More from North America
Go to homepage