Honduras: US asks for extradition of ex-President Juan Orlando Hernandez

The United States has asked Honduras to arrest and extradite former President Juan Orlando Hernandez, officials said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Honduran Foreign Ministry said that the US embassy had requested the arrest of a Honduran politician. The ministry added the request had been sent to the Honduran Supreme Court, without naming the politician.

But officials speaking on condition of anonymity with the media confirmed the request was for Hernandez.

Hernandez has been implicated in a drug trafficking case in a US federal court, though he denies any wrongdoing. But the drug trafficking scandal badly hit the image of his government, with the party losing federal elections last year.

Leftist candidate Xiomara Castro replaced Hernandez as Honduras's first female president last month.

US mounts up pressure on Hernandez

Last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Hernandez was included on a list last year of people accused of corruption or undermining democracy in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

"The United States is advancing transparency and accountability in Central America by making public visa restrictions against Honduras’ former president, Juan Orlando Hernandez, on account of corrupt actions," Blinken tweeted on February 8.

"No one is above law," Blinken added in the tweet.

Blinken said in a statement they had credible media reports that Hernandez engaged in "significant corruption by committing or facilitating acts of corruption and narco-trafficking and using the proceeds of illicit activity to facilitate political campaigns."

Hernandez's brother serves life imprisonment

Ex-president Hernandez's brother, former Honduran congressman Tony Hernandez, was sentenced to life in prison by a US judge in March last year for drug trafficking.

The judge said Hernandez had accepted millions in bribes to funnel into the ruling party's coffers for elections in 2009, 2013, and 2017 to benefit his brother.

