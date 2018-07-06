 Holocaust deniers bid for US Congress in at least two districts | Americas| North and South American news impacting on Europe | DW | 07.07.2018

Americas

Holocaust deniers bid for US Congress in at least two districts

The era of President Donald Trump has rejuvenated white nationalism in the US along with a spike in anti-Semitism. At least two far-right candidates are on the ballots for November and at least one more may join them.

A visitor to a permanent exhibition inside the Auschwitz concentration camp looks at a life-size photo of Jewish children in striped-clothes standing behind a barb-wired fence.

As anti-Semitism surges in the United States, according to numbers from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), at least two self-declared Holocaust deniers will be on the ballot representing the Republican Party in US congressional elections in November, while a third candidate is contending in a Republican primary in the state of Wisconsin to replace the Speaker of the House, Paul Ryan, who is retiring.

In February, the ADL reported anti-Semitic incidents jumped by 60 percent in the US in 2017 compared with the previous year. The report labeled it "the largest single-year increase on record."

The Republican party has distanced itself from the candidates, although the state party initially supported John Fitzgerald in California's 11th Congressional District because the state party rule was to automatically endorse a candidate when that candidate was the only Republican on the ballot.

Watch video 01:53
Now live
01:53 mins.

Trump condemns racism as 'evil'

The state party has since abandoned its automatic endorsement rule amid vows to begin vetting potential candidates more closely. Nonetheless, in a reliably Democratic district, Fitzgerald won 23 percent of the vote in last month's primary.

Holocaust called a 'lie'

During an interview last week with Andrew Carrington Hitchcock, an openly anti-Semitic radio host, Fitzgerald declared: "Everything we've been told about the Holocaust is a lie. So my entire campaign, for the most part, is about exposing this lie."

In Illinois' 3rd Congressional District, Arthur Jones, who has acknowledged his past ties to the American Nazi Party, openly denies on his website that the Holocaust happened and claims Mexicans want to reclaim a vast swathe of US territory stretching from Texas to California, will also be representing the Republican party in November's election.

Read more: Trump posts photos with Nazi re-enactors

Both the Illinois Republican Party and the national party have repudiated both his anti-Semitic views and his candidacy.

Paul Nehlen, Republican candidate for US Congress, speaks in front of a clutch of TV microphones.

White nationalist Paul Nehlen is running for Congress

Fitzgerald and Jones are running in reliably Democratic districts, so they're not likely to be elected.

Wisconsin's primary is still five weeks away but in the state's 1st Congressional District Paul Nehlen, described as a white nationalist, is seen as having a credible chance of winning the nomination in that conservative district.

Nehlen (above) had his Twitter account blocked earlier this year because of tweets that were deemed racist or anti-Semitic.

While not openly anti-Semitic,Trump was roundly criticized for failing to condemn the white nationalist behind a deadly attack against anti-racism protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia last August. The suspect drove his car into a crowd, killing one woman.

The anti-Semitic incidents reported by the ADL including more than 1,000 cases of harassment, including more than 160 bomb threats, an increase of 41 percent over 2016. It also counted more than 950 incidents of vandalism, a jump of 86 percent over the previous year.

