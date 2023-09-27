Hollywood screenwriters union agrees to end strike

The Writers Guild of America has reached a tentative deal with studios, which had met most demands. The nearly five month strike has slowed down film and television production.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) called off its nearly five-month strike on Tuesday night.

The union said its members could return to work on Wednesday as it moves to ratify a new three-year contract with Hollywood studios.

Leaders of the WGA "voted unanimously to lift the restraining order and end the strike as of 12:01 am PT/3:01 am ET on Wednesday, September 27th," it said in a statement.

The writers will still have to ratify the deal, but will now be permitted to work in the meantime. The WGA said its members have until October 9 to vote on the contract.

What is in the deal?

WGA leaders have called the deal "exceptional."

The deal with entertainment companies contained many of the WGA's demands, including more compensation on streaming content, increased health and pension contributions, and AI safeguards.

Talk shows are expected to be the first to return to the air.

Nightly network shows such as NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" or ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" are expected to return to the air within days.

The WGA represents more than 11,000 screenwriters.

Hollywood actors remain on strike with no talks yet on the horizon.

Despite writers' deal, Hollywood not yet going back to work To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

zc/wmr (AP, Reuters)