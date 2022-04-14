 Holiday woes: Hospitality sector faces tourism boom while desperately short-staffed | DW Travel | DW | 14.04.2022

Travel

Holiday woes: Hospitality sector faces tourism boom while desperately short-staffed

Two years into the pandemic, Germans are more eager to travel than ever. Hotels and restaurants are happy about the Easter travel boom, but lack skilled workers to meet the demand.

A sign in a cafe looking for staff, Germany.

The hospitality sector is facing extreme staff shortages

Most COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in Germany just in time for the Easter vacations. This has presumably inspired even more people to go on holiday and finally enjoy restaurants and hotels without having to wear a mask. After more than two years of the pandemic, this is an understandable desire.

A portrait of Ingrid Hartges, DEHOGA Chief Executive.

Ingrid Hartges, the chief executive of the hotel and restaurant association DEHOGA

For the German hotel and restaurant industry it is a ray of light at the end of a long, dark tunnel, the managing director of the umbrella organization DEHOGA, Ingrid Hartges, confirmed to DW. "Almost two thirds of the businesses we surveyed have rated the booking situation over the upcoming holidays as satisfactory or better" she said. After a long period of doing without, people have a strong desire to relax and enjoy themselves again.

Brighter prospects — and an old problem

The hospitality sector throughout Germany is therefore once again setting up chairs and tables, while hotels are preparing their rooms to welcome guests. But this expected surge of tourists is bringing to light a problem that has long been causing concern in the industry, says Ingrid Hartges: "Due to the lack of demand during the pandemic, the industry experienced a drop in employment, despite all efforts to retain employees. Without the COVID-related reduced working hours benefits, the loss of staff would have been much higher."

A sign outside a restaurant advertising jobs as the hospitality sector in Germany faces staff shortages.

Almost all restaurants and hotels are looking for workers

In Germany, more than 130,000 jobs have been eliminated in the past two years, in addition to more than 217,000 mini-jobs, as short-term employment is called in Germany.

Many of the mini-jobbers from hotels and restaurants took other jobs in the retail sector, which was allowed to stay open during the COVID-19 lockdowns. Such workers are difficult or impossible to win back because they have become accustomed to regular working hours and weekends off.

"There are just no applicants"

In the Berlin-Brandenburg region alone, 20% of employees have left the industry, according to the Seenland Oder-Spree tourism association. The market has been drained, managing director Ellen Russig told local media, "because every tourism establishment is on the lookout for cooks and serving staff."

And hotel boss Jörn Peters from Bad Saarow adds: " You can't even tell anyone what a great job it is. You don't even get the chance because there's no one to talk to about it — there are just no applicants."

Smaller companies are trying to bridge the shortages with stopgap solutions: In owner-operated establishments, bosses are pitching in even more than usual, and many are reducing menu options or shortening opening hours.

A payment being done digitally in a cafe in Germany via smart phone.

Digital payment and ordering systems can only partly replace staff

Digital help

For some catering businesses, digital solutions could help bridge the staff shortage. Several companies are offering ordering and checkout systems that allow customers to place their orders with the kitchen or bar directly from their tables.

Many companies are already using these or similar systems to reduce their workforce needs. Staff must be trained in the new technology and sales must be high enough to warrant the cost of implementation. 

Help from abroad

The catering and hotel industry is now pinning its hopes on foreign workers. DEHOGA manager Hartges sums it up this way: "The hospitality industry is an attractive, international industry that is quite uncomplicated to get into. According to the Federal Employment Agency, around 35% of our employees are foreign nationals — in no other industry is the proportion higher."

A woman serving beer at an outdoor restaurant, Germany.

Desperately seeking service personnel

Hartges said he was pleased that refugees from Ukraine had also found work in the industry. In addition, DEHOGA is trying to attract and train more workers for the local market by expanding its programs for young talent.

Brighter prospects, but dark clouds on the horizon

The sector now faces the effects of the Ukraine war which has led to a rapid increase in energy costs. This means that travel will become more expensive, which could ultimately keep many vacationers at home. In addition, the operating costs of hotels and restaurants will increase due to high energy and food prices, so the expected and long anticipated additional income from more guests after the pandemic lull might not materialize.

According to a DEHOGA survey, the main challenges cited by businesses are skyrocketing energy costs (85.5%), followed by rising food prices (84.9%), the economic consequences of the COVID-19 health crisis (67.6%), and rising personel costs (65.8%).

People sitting at a crowed outdoor cafe in Berlin Prenzlauer Berg, Germany.

Restaurant owners are hoping for crowded outdoor tables — like here in Berlin — and for staff to serve them

The extent to which these increased costs will lead to higher prices for consumers is entirely up to individual establishments to decide, says Hartges. "A good entrepreneur will, firstly, consider their guests, and then consider their business needs," she says, "and responsibly determine the range of products and prices and, if necessary, adjust them."

She says that attractive offers must continue to be made available to guests with limited budgets. As long as the balance between cost and value is right, and the reason for any price increase is understandable, then guests will generally accept them.

This article was translated from German.

  • A beach chair and a person sitting on the beach at the Baltic Sea coast.

    The top travel trends of 2022

    Germans didn't travel internationally

    Whether the Baltic Sea, the Lüneburg Heath or the Allgäu region, in the COVID-19 pandemic, many Germans learned to appreciate traveling in their homeland more than ever before. Instead of heading to popular destinations like Thailand or Greece, most simply stayed at home — a trend that continues in 2022. Staying in the country is easy to plan and there's no risk of getting stuck abroad.

  • A camping bus with its doors open and the night sky above.

    The top travel trends of 2022

    Feeling free: Camping

    During the pandemic, hotels were closed to vacationers for long periods. So it's perhaps unsurprising that sales of mobile homes and campers boomed. One had to be quick to make reservations, as campsites in Germany were booked up quickly. Yet in 2022, rising fuel prices are dampening campers' moods, since many larger vehicles are gas guzzlers.

  • A small wooden hut a the forest in the Netherlands.

    The top travel trends of 2022

    Staying alone: Vacation homes

    Many things that people love about staying in a hotel, like digging into a breakfast buffet or using a pool or sauna, were not possible during the pandemic summers of 2020/21. Vacationers suddenly shied away from contact with other people and looked for socially distanced solutions. The popularity of vacation homes and apartments grew, and the trend is likely to continue in 2022.

  • The handlebars of a bike as someone rides along the Rhein-Herne canal.

    The top travel trends of 2022

    A new way to bike

    The pandemic created a boom for electric bikes, aka e-bikes, with sellers in Germany saying they could hardly keep up with orders. Although bookings for bike tours plummeted in the pandemic, as many ventured out finding new ways to discover the countryside on their own. Now that restrictions have largely been scrapped around Europe, the popularity of bike tours is once again expected to return.

  • A man sits with a laptop on a palm tree in front of blue seas in the Seychelles.

    The top travel trends of 2022

    The golden era of the digital nomad

    Working remotely has been more popular than ever during the pandemic, although the concept of working from where one might typically vacation is not for everyone. It's a niche in the tourism market that some places are embracing to fill financial gaps: The Canary Islands have warmly welcomed "digital nomads." However, employers should be in the loop, or else things could get complicated.

  • The large cruise liner Aidacosma sits in the port with two seagulls in the foreground.

    The top travel trends of 2022

    The pandemic hit the cruise industry like a ton of bricks

    The pandemic was a blow to cruise industry. In Germany alone, the number of travelers fell from 3.7 million in 2019 to 1.4 million in 2020, and almost to zero in 2021. And that's despite daily COVID-19 checks, high hygiene standards and corona-compliant in-flight catering. Even if the pandemic is now abating, the industry is likely to continue to struggle.

  • A Boeing 737 in the sky.

    The top travel trends of 2022

    Price hikes for flights

    Flight schedules are slowly getting back to normal as people start to travel abroad once again. Yet vacationers will have to dig deeper into their pockets in 2022. Flight prices are climbing due to skyrocketing oil prices as a result of the war in Ukraine. Regardless of this, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) expects the industry to make a full recovery by 2024.

  • A young woman wearing a FFP2 mask holds a passport and stands in front of an airplane.

    The top travel trends of 2022

    Flying maskless?

    International travel has become increasingly complicated in recent years requiring, among other things, FFP2 masks to be worn, minimum distance to be kept, testing and vaccination requirements to be followed. All of this is changing as pandemic-related measures and entry rules are gradually being scrapped worldwide. Many airlines are also dropping the requirement to wear a mask on board.

  • A lake with mountains in the background.

    The top travel trends of 2022

    Long-haul travel is back

    Demand for long-haul destinations is up slightly from the previous year, but still far from pre-pandemic levels. Whether Thailand, Indonesia or South Africa, popular tourism destinations are preparing to welcome back the masses. Even places like New Zealand (pictured) and Australia, which had shut out tourists for months, are welcoming guests again.

  • The empty St. Mark's Square in Venice.

    The top travel trends of 2022

    Europe remains eternally popular

    Deserted squares in popular European tourism destinations like St. Mark's Square in Venice will likely not be seen again for a while. Northern European tourists are already on their way south: Italy is the most popular destination for German Easter vacationers, along with Austria. Expensive airline tickets won't dissuade them, as traveling by train or car is also possible.

  • A person takes a photo from the window of a train between Milan and Palermo.

    The top travel trends of 2022

    More sustainable travel

    Many popular tourism destinations, especially those which have dealt with overcrowding in recent years, had a chance to take a step back and ponder what it would be like without the masses. As a result, tourism providers have been working on sustainable travel concepts. Already, there are more train connections in Europe such as Zurich to Amsterdam, Milan to Palermo or Vienna to Paris.

    Author: Anne Termèche


