Highlights of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Day 6

Records fell, personal bests were set and gold medals were claimed on another action-packed day at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. Recap all the highlights from Day 6 from the Games.
Eva Andrea Hajmasi of Hungary reacts after winning against Chui Yee Yu of Hong Kong, Wheelchair Fencing - Women's Foil Team Bronze Medal Match, Makuhari Messe Hall B, Chiba
Ryley Batt of Australia falls on court past Yukinobu Ike of Japan, Wheelchair Rugby - Mixed - Bronze Medal - Australia v Japan, Yoyogi National Stadium, Tokyo
Cassio Reis of Brazil in action against Ryo Kawamura of Japan and Akihito Tanaka of Japan, Football 5-A-Side - Men's Preliminary Round Group A - Japan v Brazil, Aomi Urban Sports Park, Tokyo
Athletes with their guides, Athletics - Men's 1500m - T11 Round 1 - Heat 2, Olympic Stadium, Tokyo
Thao Zeng of Team China gets ready to compete in Men's 50m Backstroke - S5, Tokyo Aquatics Centre
Jennifer Oakes of Canada in action , Sitting Volleyball - Women's Preliminaries Pool A - Italy v Canada, Makuhari Messe Hall A, Chiba
Dylan Alcott of Australia returns the ball during his match with Heath Davidson of Australia against Mitsuteru Moroishi and Koji Sugeno of Japan, Wheelchair Tennis - Quad Doubles Semifinal, Ariake Tennis Park, Tokyo
Uran Sawada of Japan in action, Women's Long Jump - T12 Final, Olympic Stadium, Tokyo
Philip Jonsson of Sweden reacts after winning gold and setting a new Paralympic record, Shooting - R4 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2 Final, Asaka Shooting Range, Tokyo
Salum Ageze Kashafali of Norway celebrates winning gold and setting a new world record, Athletics - Men's 100m - T12 Final, Olympic Stadium, Tokyo
Oliver Hoerauf of Germany reacts after the match , Goalball - Men's Preliminary - Group B - China v Germany, Makuhari Messe Hall C, Chiba
Guillermo Varona Gonzalez of Cuba in action , Men's Javelin - F46 Final, Olympic Stadium, Tokyo
Gang Sun of China reacts after winning against against Piers Gilliver of Britain, Wheelchair Fencing - Men's Foil Team Gold Medal Match, Makuhari Messe Hall B, Chiba
Gold medalist Bobirjon Omonov of Team Uzbekistan and bronze medalist Niko Kappel of Team Germany react after the men's Shot Put - F41, Olympic Stadium, Tokyo