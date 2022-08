'Before I change my mind'

It's 1987, and while the other students wonder if the new kid, Robin, is a boy or a girl, Robin forges a complicated bond with the school bully and tries to fit in. "When I was a teenager in Canada in the 1980s, I was often asked, 'Are you a boy or a girl?' I wish I could’ve let that question hang in the air unanswered, like Robin does in the film," says director Trevor Anderson.