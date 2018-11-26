 High Five: 5 artists whose works you will only recognize from on high | High Five | DW | 27.11.2018

High Five

High Five: 5 artists whose works you will only recognize from on high

What looks at ground level like random traces in the the snow or sand transform into complex artworks when viewed from the sky.

    Transient sand art

    British artist Andy Coutanche — nicknamed "Sandman" — hails from the isle of Jersey and works with a simple rake. His beaches are his ephemeral canvases. But while you may stumble on his work during a walk on the beaches of the Channel Island, you will only get the full picture with a bird's eye view. While waves ultimately devour the artworks, some are lost even before they are completed.

    A signature work

    The German artist Luzius Ziermann leaves his signature only at selected places. And you'll only make it out from cloud level. Here, he assembled countless discarded car mirrors to create his inimitable mark in the ancient arena in the Italian city of Verona. His first signature installation in the desert of Namibia was so massive it could be seen from space.

    Obama crop circle

    Italian farmer Dario Gambarin has proved that anyone can be creative. He utilizes the time between sowing and harvesting to turn his field into a canvas. With his tractor, Gambarin "paints" portraits in his cornfields, like that of former US President Barack Obama. Here he also makes a play in the former president's "Hope" slogan, letting anyone flying over know his affinity for his land.

    Smiling up to the heavens

    The models in the works of British photographer Joseph Ford tend to blend into the background. For his project, "Knitted Camouflage," he worked with a talented knitter who created oufits that blend in with his colorful, playful backdrops. For this massive rooftop smiley, an XXL sweater is worn by musician and acid house DJ, Fatboy Slim. But again, one only gets the full perspective from on high.

    Snow art

    Briton Simon Beck likes to spend winter in the French Alps, but not so much for downhill runs and après-ski. Instead, Beck spends his days trudging through the deep ice with his snowshoes. Along the way he creates spectacular geometric shapes that he later photographs and shares on social media. Some of his works cover three football fields and are best viewed from the top of the mountain.

    Author: Meike Krüger (sb)


By creating art that can only be seen from a bird's eye view, these artists demand that the viewer has a radically different perspective. This is not a recent trend.

The view from above has been captivating humanity for a long time, with ancient artworks created to be viewed from the heavens long before there were planes or hot air balloons.

To this day, these artworks that were seemingly intended for the gods are puzzling scientists.

For example, how did Nazca Indians in today's Peru conjure animal geoglyphs hundreds of meters in length more than 1,500 years ago?

Drawing by Nazca tribe reveals a god, from the exhibition at the Bundeskunsthalle Bonn (Kunst- und Ausstellungshalle der Bundesrepublik Deutschland GmbH )

While we can ascertain the methods behind contemporary large-scale artist works, they still manage to astonish us.

Some employ the simplest mediums – for example, by leaving tracks in the deep snow or raking figures in the sand on the beach.

They all have one thing in common: These works are huge and some are even recognizable from space.

