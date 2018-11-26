High Five: 5 artists whose works you will only recognize from on high

By creating art that can only be seen from a bird's eye view, these artists demand that the viewer has a radically different perspective. This is not a recent trend.

The view from above has been captivating humanity for a long time, with ancient artworks created to be viewed from the heavens long before there were planes or hot air balloons.

To this day, these artworks that were seemingly intended for the gods are puzzling scientists.

For example, how did Nazca Indians in today's Peru conjure animal geoglyphs hundreds of meters in length more than 1,500 years ago?

While we can ascertain the methods behind contemporary large-scale artist works, they still manage to astonish us.

Some employ the simplest mediums – for example, by leaving tracks in the deep snow or raking figures in the sand on the beach.

They all have one thing in common: These works are huge and some are even recognizable from space.