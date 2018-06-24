5 German traditions listed as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage

UNESCO World Heritage site: That's what the world's most beautiful and impressive buildings are allowed to be called.Among them are the Tower of London and the Great Wall of China. And there are plenty of candidates vying for a spot on this coveted list.
From June 25 until July 4, the World Heritage Committee is meeting in Bahrain's capital, Manama, to discuss the next sites to be included on the prestigious list.
Human legacies
But this World Heritage list isn't just limited to buildings. Each year, the national UNESCO commissions also publish a list of Intangible Cultural Heritage customs and traditions.
The phrase might sound a bit awkward, but it's apt because it consists of everyday traditions from around the world that are non-material.
In Germany, they include forms of expression such as choral singing, handicrafts such the manufacture of North German thatched roofs and customs such as caroling or spoken stories such as Grimm's fairy tales.
Safeguarding traditions
Traditions are passed on from generation to generation, and give people the feeling of belonging to a community. This is what UNESCO aims to safeguard.
Since 2003, the organization has worked in some 170 countries around the world to protect intangible cultural heritage. Once a tradition makes it on to the national list, it can become a candidate for the international list.
In Germany, 34 traditions have landed on the nationwide inventory in 2017. We present five of them in our galley above.
For a look at some of the current UNESCO World Heritage contenders, check out the gallery below.
Monasteries and memorials: 10 UNESCO World Heritage contenders
WWI memorials
Among the notable cultural properties that could become UNESCO World Heritage sites in 2018 are the First World War graveyards and memorials in Belgium and France. One of them is this cemetery in Thiepval, France, where the 100th anniversary of the Battle of the Somme was commemorated in 2016. The title of World Heritage site is highly coveted because it attracts attention and boosts tourism.
Naumburg Cathedral
This isn't the first go-around for the 13th-century cathedral in eastern Germany. It had been entered into the running to become cultural UNESCO World Heritage before, but was rejected. Back then, the application included the high medieval cultural landscape surrounding the landmark. This time around, the Naumburgers followed the UNESCO committee's recommendation and entered the cathedral only.
Viking wall
The second German entry includes the archaeological landscape of Hedeby, one of the most important trading centers in northern Europe from the 9th to the 11th century, and the Danevirke, an early medieval fortification wall. The Viking sites are located at the border between Germany and its northern neighbor Denmark.
Buddhist mountain monasteries
The Sansa Buddhist Mountain Monasteries are South Korea's only contender in the 2018 round. The Beopjusa Temple, with the Hall of Eight Pictures seen above, is a head temple of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism. It's one of seven monasteries in the ensemble up for World Heritage recognition.
Prosecco hills
One of Italy's entries in the cultural properties section of UNESCO's World Heritage are the lush hills surrounding the towns of Conegliano and Valdobbiadene — home of the famously sparkly Prosecco. Pictured above is the San Martino mountain pass. Should this area make it on the list, you know what its residents will drink to celebrate. Cheers!
Ancient city of Qalhat
One of the older contenders for a World Heritage title in 2018 is Qalhat. The city in northeastern Oman was an important trade hub in the 14th and 15th century. The pictured mausoleum of Bibi Maryam is a reminder of ancient times. In 2010, modern Qalhat had roughly 1,100 inhabitants. Its port, located a little outside the city, is a transfer site for Oman's liquid gas.
Rosia Montana
The Romanian community of Rosia Montana has always been famous for mining. The rich resources of the area have been exploited since Roman times. Experts say there are hundreds of tons of gold still to be dug up. In 2017, Romania even planned to ask UNESCO to revoke its World Heritage application — it was worried it would interfere with mining. But Rosia Montana remains a contender.
Makhonjwa Mountains
South Africa's Makhonjwa Mountains are vying for a World Heritage title in the natural property category, as opposed to the previous cultural entries. The mountains fringe the town of Barberton at the border of Swaziland. Some of the oldest exposed rocks on Earth, estimated to be between 3.2 and 3.6 billion years old, can be found here.
Mount Fanjingshan
This dome-like mountain and its 567-square-kilometer (219-square-mile) nature reserve in south-central China are also among the candidates vying for a World Heritage title in the natural property category. The reserve is home to almost 800 different plant families and more than 800 animal species.
Chiribiquete National Park
The national park in the Colombian Amazon is one of three sites competing for a mixed-property World Heritage title, with both cultural and natural factors playing a role. Chiribiquete is known by the natives as the "maloca," or ancestral long house, of the jaguar. It was nominated before, but rejected due to security concerns. Thanks to Colombia's current peace process, its chances have improved.
Author: Carla Bleiker