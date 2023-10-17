  1. Skip to content
High blood pressure – Alternatives to popping pills

Anna Schubert
October 17, 2023

High blood pressure is dangerous and not immediately obvious. Symptoms might include headaches, exhaustion and low stress capacity. Medication is one option. But there are other answers: endurance sport, yoga or outdoor walks.

