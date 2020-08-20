Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Hieronymus Bosch

Hieronymus Bosch (1450-1516) was one of the most significant early Dutch painters from the late medieval period. He is particularly renowned for his mysterious depictions of religious themes, including hell.

Only little is known of Hieronymus Bosch's life, except that he came from a family of painters and was born and died in the Dutch town of 's-Hertogenbosch. Focusing largely on religious themes, his works often portrayed the sins of mankind and their consequences. He produced several well known triptychs, the most famous of which is "The Garden of Earthly Delights." Bosch enormously influenced 16th-century art in northern Europe with his fantastical and deeply pessimistic style. Nowadays he is seen as an individualistic painter with deep psychological insight. Many of Bosch's works are held in Madrid's Museo Nacional del Prado.

ARCHIV - 09.06.2005, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Troisdorf: Ali Mitgutsch hält im Bilderbuchmuseum eines seiner Kinderbücher in Händen. Der Münchner wird am 21.08.2020 85 Jahre alt und wird wohl keine neuen Wimmelbücher mehr malen. Foto: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Ali Mitgutsch and other famous wimmelbook authors 20.08.2020

Hidden picture books are a feast for the eye. As German illustrator Ali Mitgutsch, a founding father of the genre, turns 85, here's a look at the classics.
Diego Rodríguez de Silva y Velázquez, 1599-1660, vor dem Eingang zum Prado, Madrid, Spanien, Europa | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Spain's Prado Museum turns 200 19.11.2019

The Prado Museum opened its doors on November 19, 1819. Today, the museum is a mecca for art lovers in the heart of Madrid.

Hieronymus Bosch und seine Bildwelt im 16. und 17. Jahrhundert, Ausstellungsansicht, 2016, © Gemäldegalerie / Staatliche Museen zu Berlin / David von Becker

The world of Hieronymus Bosch 12.12.2016

Monsters, devils and sinister figures: the phantasmagorical world of Hieronymus Bosch has inspired artists and often been emulated. Every era has its own demons, as an exhibition in Berlin reveals.
01.2012 DW Arts.21

Arts.21 - The Cultural Magazine | 27.08.2016 29.08.2016

Our focus this week is on Africa! Arts 21 meets the British-Nigerian photographer Akinbode Akinbiyi; we also look at the forgotten history of the "East Germans" of Namibia. Plus: the infernal world of Hieronymus Bosch.
Bosch, Garten der Lueste, Detail Bosch, Hieronymus um 1450 - 1516. Der Garten der Lueste. Ausschnitt. Mitteltafel des Triptychons. Auf Holz, 220 x 195 cm. Madrid, Museo del Prado. | Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/E.Lessing

Hieronymus Bosch on the internet 09.08.2016

One of the most curious paintings in European art history can now be viewed online: Hieronymus Bosch's "The Garden of Earthly Delights".
Bilder stammen aus der Ausstellung Hieronymus Bosch: Visionen eines Genies im Nordbrabant Museum in s'Hertogenbosch. Hieronymus Bosch: Der Heuwagen (Ausschnitt), 1510-1516 Foto: DW/S. Oelze 2016

Grotesque demons and distorted human figures: 500 years of Hieronymus Bosch 08.08.2016

The grotesque, apocalyptic works of Dutch master Hieronymus Bosch have fascinated art lovers for more than 500 years. August 9 marks half a millennium since his death, and Madrid's Prado Museum is showcasing his work.
picture-alliance/dpa/Rik Klein Gotink HANDOUT - «De Hooiwagen» von Hieronymus Bosch (undatiertes Handout). 2016 ist es 500 Jahre her, dass der «Höllenmaler» Hieronymus Bosch (ca. 1450-1516) in seinem Geburtsort _s-Hertogenbosch - kurz Den Bosch genannt - starb. Das Noordbrabants Museum zeigt vom 13. Februar bis zum 8. Mai 2016 die internationale Ausstellung «Jheronimus Bosch - Visionen eines Genies». Foto: Rik Klein Gotink for the Bosch Research and Conservation Project/dpa (zu dpa Ausstellungen 2016: Florenz in Frankfurt, Venedig in Hamburg vom 15.12.2015 - ACHTUNG: Verwendung nur für redaktionelle Zwecke im Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung über die genannte Ausstellung und nur bei Urheber-Nennung Rik Klein Gotink for the Bosch Research and Conservation Project/dpa) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Hieronymus Bosch 500 - Events mark anniversary of painter's death - on DW News 06.06.2016

The great renaissance painter Hieronymous Bosch died 500 years ago and there are various exhibitions and events celebrating this anniversary taking place here in Europe.
Hieronymus Bosch Garten der Lüste Detail Madrid Spanien

The hellish fantasies of Hieronymus Bosch 01.06.2016

Heretic? Caricaturist? Whatever he was, Hieronymus Bosch was definitely a great artist. Five hundred years after his death, the apocalyptic work of the Dutch Renaissance master is on display at Madrid's Prado Museum.
picture-alliance/dpa/Rik Klein Gotink HANDOUT - «De Hooiwagen» von Hieronymus Bosch (undatiertes Handout). 2016 ist es 500 Jahre her, dass der «Höllenmaler» Hieronymus Bosch (ca. 1450-1516) in seinem Geburtsort _s-Hertogenbosch - kurz Den Bosch genannt - starb. Das Noordbrabants Museum zeigt vom 13. Februar bis zum 8. Mai 2016 die internationale Ausstellung «Jheronimus Bosch - Visionen eines Genies». Foto: Rik Klein Gotink for the Bosch Research and Conservation Project/dpa (zu dpa Ausstellungen 2016: Florenz in Frankfurt, Venedig in Hamburg vom 15.12.2015 - ACHTUNG: Verwendung nur für redaktionelle Zwecke im Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung über die genannte Ausstellung und nur bei Urheber-Nennung Rik Klein Gotink for the Bosch Research and Conservation Project/dpa) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Monsters and mortals 30.03.2016

Hieronymus Bosch painted surrealistic horror visions. For the 500th anniversary of his death, a spectacular exhibition in 's-Hertogenbosch, Holland, pays homage to his highly imaginative, very disturbing work.
01.2012 DW Arts.21

Arts.21 - The Cultural Magazine | 26.03.2016 30.03.2016

Monsters and mortals - the world of Hieronymus Bosch. Also in the show: rediscovering a visionary classic comic from South America. Plus: a documentary unmasks North Korea. And: a charming, radical maestro.
14.02.2016 Film in ttt- Titel Thesen Temperamente Zum 500. Todestags Hieronymus Boschs widmet ihm seine Heimatstadt ’s-Hertogenbosch eine spektakuläre Ausstellung. Eine Frage bleibt: Woher hatte der Maler seine Visionen? © MDR Stichwort: Hieronymus Bosch

Hieronymus Bosch - Visions of a genius 23.02.2016

Most of Bosch's famous paintings have been assembled for the exhibition in ’s-Hertogenbosch in the Netherlands. Not even in his own lifetime were so many pictures by Bosch exhibited together here.
***ACHTUNG: Bild nur zur Berichterstattung über die Feierlichkeiten zum 500. Todestag und im Zusammenhang mit der Stichting Jheronimus Bosch 500 verwenden!!!*** Bosch by night artist impression Garden of Earthly delights. Quelle: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/kqcaut7km30pokj/AADmW6_TUjnnUIe4kvsvrXlda?dl=0&preview=Bosch+by+night+artist+impression+Garden+of+Earthly+delights.jpg Rechte: 2016 Stichting Jheronimus Bosch 500

Hieronymus Bosch, the return of a mysterious painter 09.02.2016

Painter Hieronymus Bosch died 500 years ago in August, 1516. For an entire year, the painter’s home town 's-Hertogenbosch will be transformed into a stage for Bosch's surreal world spanning heaven and hell.
01.02.2016 *** epa05138369 The painting 'The Temptation of Saint Anthony' that was recently discovered to have been painted by Dutch Renaissance artist Jheronimus Bosch (or Hieronymus, or Jeroen Bosch), is presented by a staff member at the Noordbrabants Museum in Den Bosch, The Netherlands, 01 Feburay 2016. The painting dated from between 1500 to 1510 that has previously been attributed to the workshop of Bosch or to one of his followers, is owned by the Nelson Atkins Museum of Art in the US city of Kansas City, where it was kept in a storage. Researchers of the Bosch Research and Conservation Project confirmed the attribution on 01 February 2016. EPA/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW © picture-alliance/dpa/P. Van De Wouw

500-year-old Bosch painting discovered in Kansas City 02.02.2016

Just in time for the 500th anniversary celebrations of his death, a newly uncovered painting by Dutch master Hieronymus Bosch has been identified in a Kansas City, Missouri museum.
Im Museum Frieder Burda in Baden-Baden (Baden-Württemberg) wird am 02.10.2015 das Werk _ Greeley aus dem Jahr 2002 von dem Künstler Andreas Gursky präsentiert. Dieses ist Teil der Ausstellung Andreas Gursky die vom 03. Oktober 2015 bis zum 24. Januar 2016 gezeigt wird. Foto: Uli Deck/dpa

2016 - a year of culture 31.12.2015

There's much culture to look forward to in the new year. Dadaism is due to celebrate its 100th birthday while Idris Elba and Scarlett Johansson take us back to the "Jungle Book."